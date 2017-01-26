Meghan King Edmonds Is Not Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ For Season 12 [Report]

Meghan King Edmonds will reportedly be missing from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast when the series returns for Season 12.

After starring on the Bravo TV reality series for two seasons as a full-time housewife, Meghan King Edmonds welcomed her first child with husband Jim Edmonds, a baby girl, and now, sources claim she will not be returning to the show later this year.

On January 25, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Meghan King Edmonds had left the show. The news comes shortly after the magazine revealed that Tamra Judge will allegedly be returning to the show for what will be her 10th season with the series.

Meghan King Edmonds, 32, was brought to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a full-time cast member during Season 10 and continued the role during Season 11. As fans will recall, Meghan King Edmonds was in the midst of the ladies’ drama during Season 10, but once Season 11 rolled around, her focus turned to her plans of starting a family.

During Season 11, Meghan King Edmonds butted heads with Vicki Gunvalson due to her then-boyfriend Brooke Ayers’ claims of having cancer. According to Edmonds, there were many inconsistencies in Ayers’ health story and Gunvalson was backing him up on those claims. Ultimately, Meghan King Edmonds did research on Ayers and his cancer and even hunted down one of his ex-girlfriends.

The following year, Meghan King Edmonds showed a very different side of herself on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 as she endured the painful process of in-vitro fertilization in order to conceive her first child with husband Jim, who also has 4 older children from his previous marriages. Then, after filming was complete, Meghan King Edmonds welcomed her first child, daughter Aspen, at the end of November.

After the birth, Meghan King Edmonds debuted the baby on her Instagram page along with a message detailing her delivery experience.

“Our perfect Aspen King Edmonds made her grand entrance on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016, 6lbs 11oz,” Meghan King Edmonds wrote at the time. “From the hours leading up to the birth I had the most incredible husband, he didn’t leave my side. I could not have labored naturally without him and my doula. Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn’t do it anymore. He ran baths, helped me walk, helped me breathe, held my hands, essentially endured the burden of my pain for all 22 hours.”

“I am so proud and impressed of the team we made to welcome Aspen, our bond is more unshakable than I ever imagined,” she continued. “We have a healthy, strong happy baby who loves breastfeeding and already holding her head up! I feel like I worked out for a week straight and my throat hurts from yelling but I survived unscathed without so much as a tiny tear and now I feel like the strongest warrior on the planet.”

While Meghan King Edmonds has not yet commented on the story, she did post a cryptic post on Instagram a short time after the news of her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County was shared.

“If you are not obsessed with your life, change it,” the message read.

Although the futures of Meghan King Edmonds and Tamra Judge have reportedly been revealed, the futures of their co-stars, including Heather Dubrow, Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson, have not yet been confirmed. In addition, The Real Housewives of Orange County has not been officially renewed for Season 12.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]