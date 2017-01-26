People’s Climate March Announced By Activists

The People’s Climate Movement has announced they will be marching in Washington D.C. in April, and they want you to join with them.

According to the organization’s official website, the march will take place on April 29, the last Saturday before Trump’s 100 days in office, in Washington D.C., and other major cities all across the country. Although the march will not take place for a few more months, the activists are already trying to recruit as many people as they can to participate in the effort, as their motto is “To change everything, we need everyone.”

The People’s Climate Movement is gearing up for the Climate Mobilization March in DC on April 29. https://t.co/DAo6fChC2m pic.twitter.com/NcrAYUiOu7 — PresbyEarthCare (@PresbyEarthCare) January 6, 2017

So, why march? According to the People’s Climate Movement, Donald Trump is a threat, not only to the climate, but to the people’s health, communities, and the rights of people of color, workers, indigenous people, immigrants, women, LGBTQIA, and young people. By marching, they feel the organization plans to raise awareness to the issues they feel strongly about, and will hopefully make a major impact in the fight for justice.

“There is no denying it: Donald Trump’s election is a threat to the future of our planet, the safety of our communities, and the health of our families,” the website reads. “If the policies he proposed on the campaign trail are implemented, they will destroy our climate, decimate our jobs and livelihoods, and undermine the civil rights and liberties won in many hard fought battles.”

“We’re ready to fight back, and we are ready to build a resistance to Trump and Congress’ attacks on our climate, our communities, and our jobs that stands alongside the unprecedented Women’s Marches and other powerful rallies that shook the globe in the hours and days following the inauguration of Donald Trump and the 115th Congress.”

The last time the People’s Climate Movement decided to march was on September 21, 2014 in New York City. At the time, more than 400,000 people marched through the streets of New York City, protesting the global climate crisis. People from all walks of life joined the march to let their voices, and concerns, be heard.

“We made visible the depth and breadth of concern about the climate crisis and the role the U.S. must play in meeting that crisis,” the activists said about their 2014 march. “We gave life to our understanding that our fight is a struggle for justice: securing climate justice means a commitment to the fights for economic and racial justice.”

So far, the movement has a significant backing, with people from many organizations offering their support. Denise Abdul-Rahman, NAACP Indiana executive board member and state chair, said they will be standing with the people and the People’s Climate Movement.

RSVP — Unite against Trump in his first 100 days with the People’s Climate Movement https://t.co/Evc8loklJs pic.twitter.com/U5OEJVEA87 — Angels_Of_Phoenix (@AngelsofPhoenix) January 11, 2017

“The NAACP mantra is about advocating for civil rights,” she said. “Our grassroots based organization has injected civil disobedience to oppose the current attorney general appointee, we are asserting our voices and calling for a more just and inclusive policies and appointees. We are strategizing at local, state and federal level to curtail the oppressive policies espoused by the Koch Brothers and Alec. These are policies that disproportionately impact our communities, such as criminal justice, voting rights, jobs, women’s rights, health care, climate and education. We are with the People, and the People’s Climate Movement.”

People’s Climate Movement

Washington, D.C.

Sat. April 29 2016

Mark your calendar!! https://t.co/zkZQqX6BK6 — OCOE???? (@RchildrenRearth) December 6, 2016

Do you agree with the People’s Climate march? Will you be participating? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/ Getty Images]