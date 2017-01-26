Tara Reid Talks Sharknado, Reality TV, Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton, Donald Trump Off Limits

Tara Reid recently called in for an interview on the Domenick Nati Show to talk about the Sharknado movies, which have a fifth installment coming out this summer. While on the line, she talked about her preference for making movies over reality TV and whether or not she was still beefing with Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Only one topic was off limits for Tara as she didn’t want to talk about Donald Trump’s presidency at all.

For those who can’t wait to catch the next installment, Sharknado 5 is coming, and according to Tara, it will be the craziest of the independent film series yet. Sharknado 4 was released on July 31, 2016, and Tara explained to Domenick that each installment is released during Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. Sharknado 5 begins filming soon and will bring back Ian Ziering to play her husband in the movie. Fans of the indie hit should mark their calendars because Shark Week 2017 starts on June 26.

At home at my parents for christmas and I just saw my doggie again. I love my dog! ???????????????? A photo posted by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:04pm PST

Tara Reid told Domenick that she is glad to be making movies and definitely prefers that over reality TV. Tara dabbled in reality TV last year with a stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars only to be kicked off the show after it was revealed that they weren’t actually a couple. When asked about the shocking news that she and Dean May weren’t together, she replied that it was reality TV, after all.

For those who might be wondering, Tara Reid is single. When asked by Nati if she was dating someone, Tara said that she is “absolutely single.” Then Tara said that she prefers not to date Hollywood guys and would prefer to date a “regular guy” before telling Domenick that she would prefer to date someone like him. Don’t worry Becky, Domenick was a perfect gentleman.

Given the recent political climate and the controversy surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump, Nati asked what she thought of the new president. To that, Tara Reid said emphatically, “No comment!”

She did have a little something to say about her former frenemies, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. It’s hard to forget the infamous Hyde club snub from back in 2006, especially since TMZ reminded everyone on the tenth anniversary back in August.

For those who missed it, back before Kim Kardashian was the queen of reality TV, she and her then-BFF Paris Hilton left Tara Reid standing in line at the Los Angeles hotspot while they breezed right past the doorman and walked inside. This might not have mattered except that Tara and Paris had previously been pretty tight and she even reportedly reached BFF status with the socialite after Paris and Nicole Richie had a falling out.

Now Tara says the beef is over and everyone is cool with each other. Tara admitted that she isn’t calling up Paris or Kim for a friendly girl talk session but when they rub elbows at events, the women are all friendly and there is no bad blood carrying over from back in the day.

On staying thin, Tara Reid was asked if she has any tips or tricks that she uses to keep her famously slender frame in shape. The Sharknado star said that she works out every day. Specifically, she hikes at Runyon Canyon every day. This is a popular spot for celebrities to get their fitness on in the Los Angeles area.

Tara Reid seemed to be in good spirits while talking to Domenick and even made jokes about looking for a regular guy like him. (If she only really knew him, but that’s another story for another time.) Tara’s dad recently passed away, and while she didn’t speak about it during the interview, it’s worth noting that the Sharknado star was very close to her dad, and it was reported that she took his death pretty hard. Just yesterday, the Daily Mail reported that Reid was seen out and about for the first time since the passing of Thomas Reid and was looking pretty sad. Our condolences to Tara; losing a parent is never easy.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]