WWE Rumors: New WWE Champion Rumored As Surprise ‘Royal Rumble’ Entrant

One thing that helps the Royal Rumble stand out from other WWE pay-per-view events is the fact that everyone knows the show will contain some big surprises. These come when surprise entrants come out with their music to take part in the Royal Rumble match, and this year there are sure to be some big surprise entrants, including possibly the new WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one possible surprise for the Royal Rumble would include wrestlers from the recent WWE U.K. Championship Tournament. Three of the wrestlers were pulled from their weekend wrestling bookings by the WWE, and the company is bringing them to San Antonio this weekend, where the Royal Rumble will take place.

The three wrestlers that were pulled are new WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate; the man he beat in the finals for the title, Pete Dunn, and the biggest U.K. name in the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament, Trent Seven. Also rumored to be heading to San Antonio this weekend are Wolfgang and Mark Andrews.

Andrews is best known to the American wrestling fans from his days in TNA Impact Wrestling. Wolfgang was a huge monster of a wrestler that really impressed the audience with his athletic moves and ended up as a crowd favorite.

Pete Dunn was clearly the best villain in the tournament, attacking people outside of matches and trying to do everything he could to win by cheating throughout. The WWE pulled an angle in the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament where William Regal was angered at Dunn cheating while Triple H congratulated him for making a name for himself. The Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunn match was a fantastic main event.

Tyler Bate shocked the world by winning the WWE U.K. Championship. At the age of 19, he was the youngest wrestler, but he showed amazing charisma and put on fantastic matches throughout the weekend. Tyler Bate is very similar to Jack Gallagher in wrestling style as both work as grapplers in the ring.

Finally, Trent Seven is a star who has worked for Progress in the U.K. and Chikara in America. Interestingly, and this could play into their appearance in America this weekend, Pete Dunn, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate are part of a group in the U.K. known as “British Strong Style.”

While the idea is that at least one of these men will appear in the Royal Rumble match, possibly either WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate or the huge Wolfgang, there is also a chance that they show up at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio the night before.

There are five matches planned for NXT: TakeOver San Antonio. The NXT title is on the line between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. The tag titles are on the line with #DIY defending them against the Authors of Pain. Asuka is putting her NXT women’s title up in a four-way with Nikki Cross, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce. Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger and Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Almas round out the show.

Whether the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament wrestlers show up in an angle or are just shown in the crowd, it could be huge to introduce them to an audience that might have missed the actual tournament on the WWE Network.

However, putting someone like Tyler Bate, Trent Seven or Wolfgang into the Royal Rumble match would be a monster push for the U.K. brand and would really sell the new wrestlers and the upcoming WWE Network show to fans who might have never heard of the tournament.

[Featured Image by WWE]