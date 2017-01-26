Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Pack On The PDA In Italy

Claims that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are a couple have been circulating for some time. Just last month it was reported in the Inquisitr, that Kristen had split with girlfriend St. Vincent and that she is now dating Stella Maxwell. Stewart was shown sporting a black-eye, and facial bruises as she left a bar in Savannah, Georgia with Maxwell. Stella had joined Kristin in Georgia where she was working on a movie project. Other injuries were also apparent on Stewart’s face. Kristen had a cut under her eye, a split lip, bruising on her face and cuts on her knees as she and Stella left a bar arm-in-arm.

Earlier this month Just Jared reported that, 26-year-old Twilight star, Kristen had been spotted on date nights with Maxwell, around Los Angeles. Now the pair have taken their affair to Italy. According to the Irish Independent, Stella and Kristen where spotted sharing a passionate kiss in the back of a car at Milan airport in Italy.

To date, neither Stewart nor Maxwell have made any comment about their seeming romance, but they didn’t make any attempt to hide their public display of affection from the waiting paparazzi. Both Kristen, and Victoria’s Secret model Stella have recently come out of high-profile relationships. Stewart had been dating St. Vincent, after splitting with her personal assistant and lover, Alice Cargile. Maxwell had been dating singer Miley Cyrus.

As any fan of the Twilight saga knows, Kristen also dated her co-star, Robert Pattinson. Stella was in Italy for Milan fashion week, so Kristen took the opportunity to join her, in one of Europe’s most beautiful and romantic cities. The pair were able to enjoy a few days’ vacation whilst Stella trod the catwalk for labels like Dsquared2 and Moschino. Stewart recently revealed to the Independent how stifled she felt when she was dating guys, and said that dating girls had been liberating.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it. We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, ‘That’s mine. You’re making my relationship something that it’s not.’ I didn’t like that.” “But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Stewart being at peace with her sexuality may provide untold inspiration to young fans who may be struggling with their own sexual identities.

Kristen Stewart’s Artificial Intelligence Project

When she isn’t making movies, or traipsing around Europe with Stella, Kristen Stewart is collaborating with Indian scientists on the development of artificial intelligence. According to the Times of India, Kristen has co-authored a research paper “describing a new artificial intelligence system that can make movie shots look as though they were painted.”

The lead author on the project is Bhautik Joshi, a research engineer at Adobe Systems in the United States. Joshi explained that the effects used in apps like Snapchat and Instagram are largely just a filter that obeys a set of rules set by a human.

The technique being developed by Joshi at Adobe is called neural style transfer, and it works by comparing an image with a reference image. Joshi says that, at this stage, the results are unpredictable because the computer is learning as it compares images with reference images. As a result, it may take some time before the system becomes useful to filmmakers and artists, but Kristen Stewart is playing a role in, what could be, a huge leap forward for movies and digital artists.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]