Trump Is Not An Outsider, You’ve Been Duped, He’s Controlled By The Illuminati’s Hidden Hand, Claims David Icke

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

This time last year you would have been given awesome odds for Donald Trump having both the keys to the White House and the nuclear codes in 2017, and that’s because, in political terms, he’s the perpetual rank outsider.

But in the eyes of many, and we’re talking mainly conspiracy theorists here, the outspoken billionaire is no outsider. He is a glove puppet controlled by the hidden hand of the Illuminati.

The Illuminati have had something of a raw deal in the internet age. They’ve been called Satanists, control freaks, and manipulative monsters who want to usher in the New World Order, but can we also lay the blame for President Tump on their doorstep as well?

You’re damned right we can. At least according to website The Conspiracy Zone, which believes Trump is a fully-paid up member of the Illuminati; albeit something of a loose cannon in their carefully guarded ranks

You know those weird hand gestures Trump makes when he’s waxing lyrical about building walls and making America great again? Well, apparently that’s some real deep Illuminati s**t right there. Especially the kind of creepy, slightly camp gesture the Donald makes when he forms a circle with his thumb and finger.

Apparently, these hand symbols clearly signify to those in the know that Trump is revealing his affiliation with the Illuminati.

The Conspiracy Zone also suggests it has evidence of the President being a highly-skilled mind controller.

They also believe JFK was an Illuminati member, but because he defected or revealed too much of their master plan, he was assassinated.

The website claims that because Trump is considered something of a maverick, he could end up the same way as JFK if he keeps refusing to do what he’s told and insists on biting the hand that feeds him.

“If his ego takes him down a road the globalists don’t want him to go, expect him to receive the same end that came to Kennedy.”

Others take the view that Trump is no foot-soldier in the Illuminati but a real big cheese, and possibly the most high-ranking member of the group, who has chosen to slither out from behind the scenes and do his thing under the fierce glare of public scrutiny.

The Express reports, “Janis and Gregory Kaighn actually filed a lawsuit against Mr Trump last September, before he won the election, amid claims ‘Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president because he is plainly a member of the New World Order.'”

The theory goes that the Trump family have been plotting for a long time to fix the 2016 election and hand Donald the reins of power.

Cory Scarola wrote on Inverse.com that conspiracy theorists across the board believe Trump is a grave threat to the future of American democracy.

“Perhaps more interesting than the theories themselves is the fact that they appear to align in spirit with the feelings many Americans had in the wake of the election: that it was the result of forces we didn’t fully understand until it was too late to reverse them.”

One of the granddaddies of conspiracy theory, Mr. David Icke, believes Trump is a fully paid up member of the Illuminati, and anyone who thinks he’s an outsider who will take Joe Public’s side against corporate interests and the status quo is very much mistaken.

“It is not difficult to manipulate choice if you control what those choices are going to be and the choices were Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.” “I think that Trump will be a disaster for those that have put their faith in Trump and they will be disappointed by his time in the White House.” “I don’t think for a second that Donald Trump is an outsider, but that is irrelevant… people thought he was an outsider.”

To be fair to Trump, Icke was hardly flattering when it came to Barack Obama either. In 2008, he branded Obama’s rallies as “vacuous,” lacking in both substance and depth, and heralding a new low in political debate.

Here’s how he described the former President.

“When I first came across Barack Obama I knew nothing about him, but when I saw his eyes and his body language and heard his empty rhetoric and carefully-practiced delivery it was clear to me that we were dealing with yet another member of the Actors Union. Another Tony Blair, another Bill Clinton. Obama is not a man I would trust to tell me anything without checking. As a professional spinner might say: ‘He doesn’t have to believe it, he just has to sell it.'” “In short, Barack Obama is just another fraud and fake selling a lie – a front man for the same people who have controlled American politics for decades. He doesn’t stand for change, nor hope, but for more of the same, sugar-coated as ‘the new JFK.'”

Eight years later, and on face value alone, you couldn’t have a more different President from Obama than Trump, but Icke is still not having it and suggests it’s pretty much a case of “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

“It does not matter who is put in office and that is the problem. It is the Hidden Hand who ultimately control these people whether it is Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.”

[Featured Image by Shawn Thew/ Getty Images]