Lisa Vanderpump On Eden’s Motives: Did Someone Influence Eden’s Perception Of Kim?

Lisa Vanderpump has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the very beginning, so she knows the importance of great friendships. Vanderpump has lost several friendships over the past couple of years, the most memorable one being that with Brandi Glanville, as she felt that Lisa was manipulating everyone on the show. Brandi eventually left the show because she herself had no friends left, and now Lisa is questioning people’s motives to prove that she’s a good friend herself. Vanderpump is trying to protect Kyle Richards because they are close, and in turn, she wants people to back off Kim Richards.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she wanted to give Eden Sassoon a chance and invited her over for tea. And she reveals that things were going find during their conversation until Sassoon started talking about Kyle Richards. As Lisa pointed out, she knew Eden’s father, and they could have talked about him. But Vanderpump had a feeling that Eden wanted info about Kyle and Kim.

#RHOBH @LisaVanderpump Feels Lisa Rinna Has NO Knowledge Or Authority To Speak On Kim Richards’ Addiction Struggles! https://t.co/j52xqxS5oN pic.twitter.com/lKwut2MC9q — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 19, 2017

“We had an interesting conversation until it turned to Kyle. Loyalty is of paramount importance to me so, yes, I was vociferous in my defense of Kyle, and I speak from a position of strength. My strength is a direct result of witnessing Kyle do her utmost to deal with a complicated sibling relationship, a relationship, albeit extraordinarily convoluted, and often perplexing, but supportive nonetheless, and enabling has never entered this equation, and I remain stalwart in my defense of that notion,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she felt uncomfortable talking about her friend and her sister.

It sounds like Vanderpump wanted to support Kyle in her journey with her sister. It’s no secret that they have had their ups and downs and Lisa Vanderpump has been witness to it all throughout the many seasons of Vanderpump Rules. It’s one thing to guess what is going on between the sisters, but it’s quite another to make a gossip session out of it.

“Something that baffles me is the notion that anyone is authorized to speculate in a public domain. They are obviously disregarding the ramifications, the ripple effect as loved ones view these statements on somebody’s welfare. Somebody being Kim, who has struggled publicly and endured much criticism as she has battled demons and desperately tried to overcome this insidious disease for the sake of herself and family,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she doesn’t understand why Eden would question Kim’s sobriety in a public forum.

Of course, Sassoon has been very vocal about addiction and how Kim may be struggling. And it didn’t help that Lisa Rinna kept talking about how Kim was going to die and Kyle would be labeled as an enabler. And Lisa Vanderpump knows this. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna has been talking to Eden about Kim’s issues as if they are topics of conversation or gossip for the ladies.

“I ask you this: Is Eden’s perception and judgement of Kim Richards formed from the brief amount of time at two social situations? Or is it a judgement that has been brewed, construed by an interference from a person who has an axe to grind?” Lisa Vanderpump questions in her Bravo blog, revealing that she thinks that Eden’s perception of Kim may have been influenced by none other than Kim Richards.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump talking about Kyle behind her back? Do you think Lisa managed to protect her friend while being friendly with Eden?

