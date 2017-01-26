Illuminati Goes Public With Official Website To Help People Understand Their ‘Secret’ Organization

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

For years the sinister hand of the Illuminati was said to have reached from the shadows controlling world events and pulling the puppet strings of our nation’s leaders, but now you can find out for yourself just how much punch and pull this legendary “secret society” actually has, thanks to the launch of a new website which attempts to clarify exactly what it is the Illuminati actually do.

We now live in a post Trump age where anything is possible – even organizations who have been the bread and butter of internet conspiracy theorists for years, deciding to launch official websites.

Www.illimunatiofficial.org makes the bold claim that the Illuminati are indeed real and have decided to launch a website presence to give people a more fuller understanding of what exactly they’re all about.

Traditionally the Illuminati’s main interests included controlling governments, manipulating the economy, starting wars, and swaying public opinion all in a time-honored bid to usher in the New World Order.

Some have even suggested that the Illuminati are actually a bunch of satanists obsessed with bringing about the devil’s rule on earth.

Their website however is keen to dispel such myths and the Illuminati’s Vice President Thaddeus Iam is eager to break the negative image that his organization has labored under all these years.

On the “about us” section of the website it states, “The Illuminati is an elite organization of world leaders, business authorities, innovators, artists, and other influential members of this planet.

“Our coalition unites influencers of all political, religious, and geographical backgrounds to further the prosperity of the human species as a whole. “While many of our operations require anonymity for the safety of our members, we strive to create a better understanding between us and the people we have been entrusted to protect. “To continue functioning throughout societal and generational changes, the Illuminati’s operations often require anonymity for both our members and our work. “You may not find us praised in any history book or document. However, the Illuminati has helped with every major movement on this planet since the first human government was established. “Since the formation of the Illuminati, many citizens have inaccurately portrayed our organisation in a negative manner. “These misconceptions have been perpetuated for centuries through videos, photos, articles, books, and unofficial online resources claiming to understand our mission and members. “In creating this online destination, we strive to alleviate the concerns voiced by the people of this planet and provide insight into our goals and operations.”

The best part is, despite allegations to the contrary, the Illuminati are not elitist, and to prove it there is even a section on their website where visitors can apply to join.

And if you’re in any doubt that this is the real Illuminati and not some online chancer, then get a load of this.

“For decades, a multitude of individuals have operated under the name of the Illuminati — their deceit clouds public perception of our organization, causing many citizens to believe that wrongdoings are committed by our command. “For anyone to claim that the Illuminati is affiliated with a religious belief — be it God or Satan, Baphomet or Baal — undermines the very purpose of our independence from human divisions. “We neither accept nor deny any deity and hold none to be higher than any other. We operate solely for the benefit of the human species we have been entrusted to protect. “Even more heinous rumors have been attributed to our organization, including human sacrifices and violent rituals. “While our individual members are allowed to serve any deity they choose, the Illuminati as a whole is only dedicated to the preservation of the human species. Therefore, human sacrifices or any practice that does not serve the betterment of mankind would counter everything we represent, and are thus prohibited.”

Not everyone is convinced the website is the real deal, but if it is, it’s a relief to know human sacrifices are off the agenda.

