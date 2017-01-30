Green Bay Packers: Is Christian McCaffrey An Option In The 2017 NFL Draft?

The Green Bay Packers are heading into the NFL offseason with quite a few needs to address. Despite the holes that they had on their roster, the Packers were able to make it to the NFC Championship Game. They were blown out by the Atlanta Falcons, but it shows just how close the Packers are to another championship.

Aaron Rodgers played at an MVP level this season after starting the season slow. He isn’t getting any younger, and the Packers have to bring in more help to put themselves over the top while they have the best quarterback in the NFL. One area that needs improvement is in the backfield at the running back position.

Eddie Lacy went down with a season-ending injury early last season and Green Bay had problems replacing him. Ty Montgomery showed flashes of potential, but his body won’t be able to stand up to the beating an NFL running back takes. Christine Michael could be another option, but more than likely he will end up leaving town in free agency.

Looking ahead at the 2017 NFL Draft, there is one player that would make for an incredibly intriguing pickup and could be a perfect fit for the Green Bay offense.

2017 NFL Draft Preview: Christian McCaffrey https://t.co/ejTPxmv5Xl — SB Nation College (@sbncollege) January 17, 2017

Christian McCaffrey is exactly the kind of running back that could change the dynamic of the Green Bay offense. He has shown throughout his college career his ability to impact the game on the ground, as well as being a lethal receiver out of the backfield. The Packers could certainly use that type of a threat.

ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper predicted McCaffrey heading to the Packers with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft in his latest mock draft.

Last year with the Stanford Cardinal, McCaffrey ended up carrying the football 253 times for 1,603 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also racked up 17 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay’s offense came on strong at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. Rodgers was able to power his team to a postseason spot, even though it didn’t seem likely. Bringing in a running back capable of being an every-down playmaking back would be a huge step for the offense.

Christian McCaffrey Highlights pic.twitter.com/QSJy3kUJif — 2017 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) January 20, 2017

At 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, McCaffrey is not the biggest back in the upcoming draft class. He may not have a lot of size, but he is a strong back with a huge work ethic. Watching his development at Stanford is a testament to his hard work and dedication to being the best player he can be.

Eddie Lacy is heading into open free agency this offseason, and the Packers may decide to let him walk to save money. Mike McCarthy has mentioned that he would like to have Lacy back, but management could have other ideas for the roster.

All of that being said, McCaffrey would be a huge addition to the Green Bay offense. Lacy’s weight issues over the past couple of years have been well-documented, which means a change at the running back position could be in order. McCaffrey would add a much more dynamic back with more speed, quickness, and the ability to take more pressure off of Rodgers with big play potential.

Would you rather: Christian McCaffrey or Curtis Samuel? https://t.co/BIjxpd9nno — Draft Wire (@TheDraftWire) January 19, 2017

Ted Thompson has quite a few decisions to make, but drafting McCaffrey if the Packers decide to move on from Lacy could be the easiest one he makes.

Expect to hear the Packers mentioned early and often in running back rumors. They could choose to fill the void with Montgomery or a free agent, but McCaffrey would be a great option in the draft.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers should consider drafting Christian McCaffrey in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft? Who do you think they should target to be their starting running back next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Tony Avelar/AP Images]