Kim Kardashian Teases New Music From Kanye West, Divorce Rumors Continue

Kim Kardashian just seemingly teased the track list for Kanye West’s upcoming album.

After making her return to social media, Kim Kardashian posted a GIF on January 24, which revealed a list of songs that are believed to be featured on the rapper’s new album. In the GIF, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen holding her 1-year-old son Saint West while sitting next to her rapper husband in the studio. Meanwhile, in the background of the photo is a whiteboard with several song titles written on it.

On January 24, Hollywood Life shared details of the potential track list, revealing song titles including “Push,” “Devotion” and “Feel Me,” and noting that the upcoming album would be West’s first album release since his November 2016 breakdown — and Kim Kardashian’s October 2016 robbery in Paris, France.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went through a rough few months at the end of last year, starting with the moment several masked men stormed into Kardashian’s Paris hotel room and robbed her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a stunning diamond ring given to her by West months prior.

After Kim Kardashian’s robbery was reported, the reality star retreated from her public lifestyle in Los Angeles and was rarely seen in public — or on social media. Then, weeks later, Kim Kardashian’s husband suffered a breakdown, which left him in the hospital for several days at the end of November.

A short time after that, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began facing allegations of an impending split.

“[Kim Kardashian] wants a divorce,” a Kardashian friend told Us Weekly magazine last month. “It will take some time before she can do anything, but she doesn’t want to stay married.”

The source even claimed Kim Kardashian was attempting to build a case for full custody of her two children, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, at the time. However, these days things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be in a much better place and on social media, Kardashian often shares photos of her family and of herself and West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed North West in June 2013 and became engaged months later. Then, after their May 2014 wedding in Italy, the couple welcomed their second child, Saint West.

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been facing divorce rumors for months, a new report claims the couple is currently “working on their issues.”

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” an insider revealed to People Magazine earlier this week. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

The last few months of last year were said to have been “tense” for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but all the while, sources insisted that they would not be divorcing.

“This divorce stuff is completely false,” an insider previously told People Magazine. “Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident.”

“It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that,” the source continued.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, tune into the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which airs this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]