‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: One Of Nick Viall’s Final Four Caught With Engagement Ring On – Did She Give Away The Winner?

Yes, there are always spoilers out there for different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but the chance of a surprise is always there. One never knows what may happen between the end of episode taping and the live “After the Final Rose” special. ABC usually tries to keep as many things secret as possible, but one of the ladies from Nick Viall‘s season may have spoiled everything by showing up with an engagement ring on her hand.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

There will truly be a lot of spoilers ahead for Nick’s season of The Bachelor since one of the final four ladies decided to show up with an engagement ring on. When it all comes down to it, Nick will have to make up his mind as to who deserves the final rose, and that means keeping only one woman from the 30 that began this The Bachelor journey with him.

When it gets down to the final four women trying to win Nick Viall’s heart, Reality Steve has long ago revealed who they are. ABC will try to make you believe that this is possible to change, but the info is out there and here are the last women remaining on the 2017 season of The Bachelor.

Corinne Olympios

Vanessa Grimaldi

Raven Gates

Rachel Lindsay

Over the weekend, Corinne ended up causing a lot of stir by being photographed and appearing online with a social media maven. In the picture, the two women are simply posing together and smiling sweetly at the camera, but there was something that caught the eyes of all the fans.

Corinne’s left hand is conveniently placed in perfect view and there is indeed an engagement ring on her ring finger.

One of us is a Bachelorette contestant and the other has a nanny. A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

It is blatant. It is obvious. You can’t help but notice that there is an engagement ring, big and beautiful, right there on Corinne’s left hand. Fans of The Bachelor would instantly think that she had spoiled everything and given away the finale, but that isn’t the case.

E Online was able to figure out exactly what was going on with this year’s villain, and she was simply trying to cause a stir. The woman that Corinne is posing with is Claudia Oshry, and she explained to E! that no-one was trying to deceive anyone else.

“[Corinne and I] were hanging out Friday night and, since I just got engaged, I was letting everyone try my ring on. We were having so much fun, taking photos, drinking—we didn’t even realize until every website was calling me and writing it up! No spoilers here, just a funny mixup!”

While the villain has really lost a lot of favor with the other women on the show and especially with the fans, she did not give away the ending of The Bachelor. Now, she is one of the Final Four, but if you really want to know who receives the final rose, check out the order of eliminations.

Corinne Olympios has certainly made a big name for herself on this season of The Bachelor by becoming the villain that appears to have no shame. Well, even though the end results of Nick Viall’s season are in the books and the winner is known, she is still trying to get the spotlight. The thing is, it’s working for her and by showing up on social media with an engagement ring on, she certainly got people talking. That is, even though it has nothing to do with the leading man.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]