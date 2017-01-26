Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Documentary Planned, ‘Last Thing They Need’

Many people have been watching the demise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage with interest, sadness, and confusion. Their relationship included over a decade together and six children. The two world-renowned actors have become embroiled in a bitter custody battle, and various stories have surfaced that have alleged possible alcoholism on the part of Brad Pitt, disputes over the children, and strained visitation between Pitt and his children. Jolie, 41, allegedly took her children to an undisclosed location in September 2016 and filed for divorce from Pitt, 52. Pitt did not see his children for an extended period of time following the immediate split, and then he was able to see them only with supervised visitation. Their oldest son, Maddox, 15, has continued to have a strained relationship with his father.

In recent weeks, reports say that Pitt has been far happier because he is spending more time with his children, but there may be more trouble on the horizon, according to The Daily Mail. Filmmaker Ian Halperin, 52 years old, has promised to make a documentary exposing the details behind the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, including some shocking facts that may not have been disclosed before.

Although Pitt has allegedly been working on some personal issues and trying to make a more positive relationship with his children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, this documentary has been described by a source as “the last thing they need.”

This setback would be devastating because the source said that Pitt has been very willing to work with Jolie and limit drama for the sake of the children.

“He seems to have a more positive outlook. Things seem much better now… He can spend more time with them. He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about. Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”

Earlier this month the couple released their first joint statement regarding the split and the welfare of their children, which includes keeping things as private and as amicable as possible.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

However, privately, things seem to be quite tumultuous between Pitt and Jolie, particularly in court, as Pitt had filed a motion that asked that Jolie does not disclose or speak about certain things as he feels Jolie’s words and actions have undermined his relationship with his children.

“…appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest, and… is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children.”

Allegedly, Jolie was furious and insisted that the issue was that Pitt just didn’t want the public to “find out the truth about Pitt,” but it’s a possibility that a documentary may expose whatever truths about any of them. Jolie had claimed that Pitt was physically abusive to son Maddox in September.

“There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

The filmmaker for the proposed documentary alleges that the couple was estranged and living apart for a year prior to their announced split and divorce proceedings.

