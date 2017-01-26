Kyle Richards Slammed For Not Sticking Up For Kim Richards And Her Sobriety

Kyle Richards has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the very beginning, and it’s no secret that Kyle doesn’t really like confrontations. Kyle isn’t the kind of person who will yell and scream when she feels wronged, but she will speak her mind – and possibly cry. Over the past couple of years, her sister Kim Richards has been a sore subject for her, especially after Kim was arrested for drunkenly disorder and for shoplifting at Target. While everyone wanted to know what Kyle was thinking and feeling, she wasn’t exactly thrilled at sharing her feelings with the ladies and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

According to a new tweet, Kyle Richards is now being questioned as to why she’s not sticking up for her sister during these tough times. Kim is now starting to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she knows that she will be bombarded with questions about her sobriety, how life is going and how she’s feeling. But Kyle had no idea that her co-stars had been talking about Kim behind her back.

“Rinna & Eden are making talking & judging Kim’s disease their storylines & u just watch & say nothing?” one person wrote to Kyle Richards, questioning why Kyle wasn’t standing up for Kim when her co-stars were talking about her sister, to which Richards added, “I have no idea what they’re saying when they shoot until I see the episode #RHOBH.”

In other words, it sounds like Kyle may have some issues with Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson these days, as she’s just learning what they are saying. Even though Rinna started the season by saying a lot about her co-stars, she has revealed that she perhaps says too much and she has made it her mission to stop talking about people behind her back.

“I don’t think Kyle needs to explain herself to anyone Watch and enjoy the show. Leave them alone,” one person wrote in defense of Kyle, while another person added, “It’s not bad. Nothing to get fired up about. They are just sticking their noses in…out of concern. Ride that wave…you are beautiful.”

While Richards may not need to explain herself to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, some people do think that she needs to be more protective of Kim. Some people seem to think that Kim can’t take care of herself, especially when it comes to the judgments of new cast members. While Dorit Kemsley hasn’t said much about Kim because she doesn’t know much about her, she has been vocal and judgmental in regards to Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson.

“Dorit Kemsley has got to be the most judgemental / fake person on the show. When is she going to lose that ‘accent’?!” another person wrote to Kyle about Dorit, who has also been very judgmental of the ladies even though she has just joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, while another person added, “Please Kyle take a stand. Do a fund raiser or something. This is abusing Kim and push her to fall. They are harassing her!”

It will be interesting to see if Kim will say something about her sobriety and how the judgments have affected her after returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reunion is expected to film later this year.

What do you think of Kyle Richards’ tweets about not knowing what her co-stars are saying about her and her sister? Do you think Kyle should keep this in mind as the ladies will soon be filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special?

