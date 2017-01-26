WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Women’s Star Gets High Praise For Her Theme Music

In the world of professional wrestling, theme music can make or break a person’s career. Throughout the course of WWE television over the span of over 30 years, a main event competitor generally receives an extra spark of interest when the theme music builds the hype for an in-ring appearance. In the 80s, Hulk Hogan was the pioneer for taking WWE theme music to another level with his “Real American” theme song. Not only did the song fit his patriotic theme, but it encompassed his mantra of “training, saying your prayers, and believing in yourself.”

There were a number of superstars in the 80s that also had catchy theme music. Names such as “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, and Koko B. Ware all had theme songs that were specifically geared towards enhancing their character and making them more of an attraction, whether a hero or a villain.

The longest WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, the Honky Tonk Man, had lyrics that further increased his cockiness and disdain from the fans.

“I got long sideburns

And my hair slicked back

I’m gonna do your town in my pink cadillac

I’m just a Honky Tonk Man (he’s a Honky Tonk Man)

I’m just a Honky Tonk Man (he’s a Honky Tonk Man)

I’m just a Honky Tonk Man

I’m cool, I’m cocky, I’m bad”

In the 90s, names such as Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, The Rock, and Triple H strengthened their character with catchy theme music. Whether it was the countdown, the glass shattering, the gong, or the “If You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking” catchphrase, fans oftentimes erupted from their seats after hearing a superstar’s theme music.

In the current days of WWE, theme music has still been good, but there are not many people whose music elevates their character. Names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose can all afford a theme music change, especially since those names represent the future of the company.

One person who has benefitted greatly from new theme music is SmackDown Live women’s star Naomi. Spending a couple of years trying to gain steam from Team B.A.D., Naomi returned to a babyface after the brand split. This was a much-needed change for Naomi and allowed the fans to reinvest in her as a talent.

Perhaps the greatest factor in her resurgence is her new theme music, which is an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) version of the “Amazing” song she used as a heel. Naomi added to this very catchy theme song by creating the mantra of “Feel the Glow,” combined with her dancing with her neon attire amid a dark arena and sliding down the ramp before entering the ring.

Throughout social media, people have been very responsive to her comeback and theme music.

Recently, on SmackDown Live, Naomi returned from a three-month absence in a scheduled match against Natalya. When the cameras cut to the backstage and the spectators saw Natalya brawling with Nikki Bella, Naomi issued an open challenge to compete against anyone, which was answered by Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Although the two did not compete, seeds were planted for an upcoming feud, and a six women tag match is now scheduled for the Royal Rumble kick-off show.

It will be very exciting to see Naomi get a prominent WrestleMania spot for the Women’s Championship. Not only because she deserves it, but her entrance alone adds to the grand spectacle. In the world of professional wrestling, characters that fans can latch on to not only increases the excitement for the show, but they help the WWE product as a whole. Theme music is a significant part of making a character work, and Naomi has one of the best theme songs in the company.

