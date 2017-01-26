New Diet Study Shows Megan Fox Vinegar Weight Loss Tip Burns Fat Faster, Blocks Starchy Foods

In 2016, gluten-free and low-carb diets ranked high among popular celebrity weight loss diet tips. But in 2017, apple cider vinegar just may turn out to be the hot weight loss winner. In the past, celebrities including Megan Fox and Miranda Kerr have sworn by vinegar as the way to take off pounds, and now a new study indicates that apple cider vinegar may boost fat burn while blocking starchy foods.

Apple cider vinegar is known as ACV among those who are believers in its superfood magic, and the benefits reportedly include weight loss, whitening teeth, and even benefiting those with type-2 diabetes, according to Time.

Carol Johnston, a professor in the School of Nutrition and Health Promotion at Arizona State University, is one of the experts who support the power of apple cider vinegar for weight loss. At this point, she’s careful about overdoing the power of adding vinegar to the diet in order to help shed pounds.

“My hunch is that it can, but that its impact would be subtle,” clarified Johnston.

The professor’s comment comes in the wake of a 2009 study from Japan. Those researchers discovered that by gulping down two tablespoons of diluted apple cider vinegar twice a day with meals, people lost approximately four pounds in 12 weeks.

The nutritional specialist believes in the Japanese research results because of lab and animal research indicating that vinegar can result in metabolic changes that boost weight loss.

“There’s some evidence that the acetic acid in vinegar may turn on fat metabolism.”

In addition to those research results, a different study showed that vinegar can reduce the appetite. However, there’s a caution with the second study, because swallowing vinegar made the participants feel nauseated.

However, it doesn’t necessarily need to be apple cider vinegar to reap the full range of benefits, according to Johnston, who also noted that diluted vinegar can help make blood sugar levels healthier.

“For those in a pre-diabetic state, you see this surge of blood glucose after a meal,” explained Johnston.

Even those who are healthy can experience a blood glucose spike from eating starchy foods such as pasta. But because vinegar’s acetic acid blocks the absorption of starchy foods, it reduces the blood sugar spike, according to Johnston’s research.

Because all varieties have acetic acid, the professor notes that other options include red wine and balsamic.

“If you put glasses of diluted red wine vinegar and diluted apple cider vinegar side by side, the red wine [vinegar] would be much smoother and easier to swallow,” she added.

Mixing one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar with 8 ounces of water is the safest and most effective way to benefit from the results of these studies, according to Johnston. She emphasizes the importance of swallowing the combination at the beginning of a meal.

“If you take it too far ahead of time, it’s gone before you get any benefit,” she clarified.

“You want [the vinegar] to beat any starch to your gut.”

The nutrition professor advises keeping the total daily intake at or below four tablespoons.

The new research seems to support what both Miranda Kerr and Megan Fox have been saying about apple cider vinegar’s perks for years. E News reported that in 2010, Megan Fox was touting the benefits as a celebrity weight loss tip.

“It just cleanses out your system entirely,” declared Fox.

Miranda is a believer in using apple cider vinegar on her salad, revealing that she’s a fan of a huge salad with vinegar included in her salad dressing.

“[Miranda Kerr makes] a big salad with a dressing of macadamia oil, apple cider vinegar and Bragg’s amino acids.”

And while Megan Fox is known for her belief in the power of apple cider vinegar, that’s not the only secret to her fabulous figure. Celebrity fitness trainer Harley Pasternak shared Megan’s secret to restoring her pre-baby body so fast, reported People.

Fox worked out with modifications after the birth of her baby, noted Harley. He cautioned that after a baby is born, “there shouldn’t be a lot of jumping up and down.”

As for the importance of diet versus exercise when it comes to weight loss, Pasternak says that both are key.

“What’s more important in a car, the gas or the tires? You need both,” summed up the personal fitness trainer.

Harley revealed that Megan and Fox’s husband Brian Austin Green both “eat really well, and enjoy his recipes for smoothies.

“Megan’s favorite is the red smoothie, which is whatever berries are in season, Chai tea, a scoop of protein powder and little bit of almond milk,” added the celebrity trainer.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount]