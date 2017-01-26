Jorgie Porter Risks Wardrobe Malfunction Almost Exposing Herself At NTA’S

Former soap opera star Jorgie Porter has narrowly avoided an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet during her arrival for the National Television Award show held earlier this week. Although the soap actress has proudly stripped down before, even if only to her bikini during her 2015 stint on “I’m a Celebrity,” she did seem a little unprepared for this minor incident. The awards show was held this past Wednesday night at London’s O2 arena.

The former Hollyoaks star did, however, look absolutely amazing wearing a sensational golden backless gown. She decided not to over accessorize and let the dress make its mark. The open-backed gown revealed that the 29-year-old had decided to attend the event without wearing a bra. Aside from the sophistication of the flesh displaying gown, her unsupported breasts did cause the beauty some distress while she posed for the paparazzi.

As she twisted and turned for the camera’s and the appreciative crowds, Jorgie unwittingly gave the onlookers a glimpse of more than she’d planned. The Manchester-born beauty was quickly forced to regain her composure and rectify the situation, managing to grimace for admirers in the heat of the moment.

Aside from being surrounded by celebs and soap star cronies, it seemed Jorgie enjoyed having a catch up with some of her fellow “I’m a Celebrity” stars, namely Ferne McCann and the series winner, Vicky Pattison.

Thankyou #NTAS Dress- @NadineMerabi Styling- @kellyhidge Makeup- @sallysalvator A photo posted by jorgie porter (@themissyporter) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

More Reality For Jorgie

Jorgie will be putting her love life on the line and into the hands of a celebrity dating agency in the not too distant future. The soap and reality TV star is said to be starting her quest for love when she is set to appear on the reality celeb dating show, “Celebs Go Dating,” when the show returns to E4. The former Hollyoaks actress will not be alone in her search for Mr. Right as she will be joined by Ferne McCann, Stephen Bear, and Diversity’s Perri Kiely.

The show will feature matchmakers Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman as they return to put the celebs through their paces with more mixers and more one-on-one dates. The five UK stars will be joined by some American singletons and will feature the likes of Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban, as well as Pussy Cat Doll Melody Thornton.

The show will feature Jorgie as she faces pre-date jitters, performs some naughty dance antics, and endures a rudimental post-date tellings off from the matchmakers. The show’s matchmakers, Nadia and Eden, will be looking for members of the public that they think will be the best match for each celebrity, hoping they find “The One.”

More Red Carpet Mishaps

Jorgie Porter was not the only celebrity to have some difficulty keeping their clothes intact on the red carpet this past Wednesday night in London. The most prestigious night on the television schedule calendar saw many problematic moments for the stars, proving that even famous people still slip up from time to time.

Soap actress Gillian Taylford had to perform some rather strategic hitches as she made her way down the red carpet. Her tight-fitting gold gown seemed to have a mind of its own, looking to make it as uncomfortable for the star as it could. Even though her dress struggled to stay in one place, Gillian managed to take it all in her stride, looking stunning as she made her way down the red carpet as she posed for the cameras.

The biggest shock of the night came with the arrival of Marnie Simpson of The Ones fame. The 25-year-old seemingly forgot to put on any underwear for the occasion, giving everyone in attendance an unexpected view thanks to her choice of a sheer dress.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]