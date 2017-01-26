Miranda Lambert Slams Gwen Stefani Again! Blake Shelton’s Ex Reportedly Not Happy With Gwen’s New Endorsement Deal

Over a year has passed since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced. Both have moved on to new partners, but it appears as if Lambert isn’t over Shelton just yet. Is Lambert bitter about the split?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the country singer slammed Gwen Stefani on social media after she announced a new endorsement deal. Stefani is the new face of Revlon and Lambert responded by tagging a selfie with the hashtag #nomakeup. Was she throwing shade at Stefani’s new deal?

“She learned about Gwen’s Revlon partnership through friends and saw it as an opportunity to get in a dig,” an inside source explained. “Miranda believes she’s naturally prettier than her, who is always so made up.”

Stefani was allegedly unhappy when she heard about Lambert’s dig. Not only does she think Lambert was petty, but she’s also tired of Shelton’s ex-wife constantly trying to butt into their lives. Stefani wants nothing more than for Lambert to move on.

Of course, Gossip Cop reports that a rep of Stefani busted the rumors and claims that Stefani doesn’t harbor any ill feelings towards Lambert. Rumors of their feud surfaced shortly after Stefani and Shelton started dating. Things got worse when it was revealed that Lambert still communicates with Shelton.

“Miranda doesn’t hold back when she communicates with Blake, whether it’s through texts that she knows Gwen will see, phone calls or through mutual friends,” an insider claims. “Gwen feels Miranda is hurt and acting out when she does it. But even though she knows that, it doesn’t sting any less.”

It isn’t clear if Lambert is still bitter about the divorce or if she just doesn’t like seeing Stefani and Shelton parade their romance online. Whatever the case, the split clearly had a big influence on Miranda Lambert’s life and music.

“You run to things more and you lean on things more than you normally do when you’re hurting,” Lambert shared. “I was off the road last summer, and a really positive thing that came out of the hard time in my life was that I grew as a songwriter.”

As far as Shelton is concerned, his life couldn’t be happier. Not only is his romance with Stefani better than ever, but the No Doubt alum is finally returning to The Voice in Season 12. People just released the first official artwork for the coming season, which features Shelton and Stefani reunited once again.

Shelton and Stefani first met while working together on the hit singing competition. Their romance took off in Season 9 following their respective divorces. Shelton had just parted ways with Lambert while Stefani separated from rocker Gavin Rossdale. Stefani took a break from the show for the next two seasons, although she did sing a duet with Shelton in Season 10.

“As far as Gwen as a coach, there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does,” Shelton shared. “I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach. We were high-fiving and partying.”

In addition to Stefani, Season 12 will see the return of Adam Levine and Alicia Keys as coaches. At the same time, Luke Bryan is serving as Shelton’s adviser for the coming year.

In the meantime, Shelton and Stefani can’t get enough of each other. According to Belfast Telegraph, Stefani surprised fans at one of Shelton’s recent concerts by performing her hit song, “Hella Good.” She later posted a video from the concert on social media.

“It’s been just an eye-opener to be with somebody like her,” Shelton previously shared. “You think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, [but] she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life.”

Fans can watch Shelton and Stefani compete against each other when the new season of The Voice premieres Feb. 27 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]