Gary Anderson, Christina El Moussa Reportedly ‘Getting Serious’, Christina Calls ‘Flip Or Flop’ Co-Host Tarek ‘Absolute Pig’

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson are reportedly “getting serious,” according to inside sources. Meanwhile, she’s calling ex-husband Tarek El Moussa an “absolute pig” for his various sexual shenanigans.

First, the good news. As Hollywood Life reports, things appear to be going well between Christina and her new man, contractor Gary Anderson. The 33-year-old Flip or Flop star has apparently “been spending time with” the 57-year-old’s family, according to an unnamed source at HGTV. She’s even been getting to know his daughters.

“She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.”

As you probably know, Gary Anderson was at least part of the reason for Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce, according to this Inquisitr report. The trouble began for the former Flip or Flop couple late last year when news broke that Christina and Tarek had been feuding in their marriage. Officially, the imbroglio dates back to 2015, when the couple was remodeling a pool. They hired Gary Anderson, a well-to-do, older divorced man.

As it would later turn out, Christina’s relationship to Gary may not have been strictly professional at that time, according to an anonymous insider speaking to In Touch.

“Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

By May of this year, Tarek’s suspicions had gotten the better of him. The whole thing culminated in an ugly incident that led to the cops being called.

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.”

Tarek apparently blew up, and took a gun and ran out of the house. Christina called the police, and they convinced Tarek to give up his gun. The couple quietly divorced shortly after that.

For their parts, both Tarek and Christina have both publicly insisted that there was no infidelity during their marriage.

“Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation, or believes the other was.”

How true that official statement is is a matter of dispute. According to a recent In Touch report, the couple’s marriage, which has produced two children, was a sham almost from the beginning.

“There were secrets, lies, allegations of cheating, spying on each other, and screaming matches. It was the ultimate house of horrors.”

Now, on to the bad news. While things appear to be coming up roses for Christina and Gary, Tarek isn’t faring so well. As The New York Daily News reports, Christina appears to have taken exception to Tarek’s behavior on the set of Flip or Flop. Specifically, an insider alleges that Tarek has been “bragging about sleeping with girls” just to get Christina’s goat.

“She thinks Tarek is an absolute pig.”

In another damning allegation against Tarek, reported by The Daily Mail, an anonymous source went so far as to claim that Tarek has gone so far as to threaten to rape Christina.

Regardless of what’s going on in their personal lives, Christina and Tarek are putting on a brave face for the HGTV cameras. Production of Flip or Flop continues, with Christina and Tarek El Moussa continuing to co-host the show.

