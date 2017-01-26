‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Episode 14 Return Date, Spoilers: What Will Happen In ‘Emotion Detection Automation’

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 has again gone on a mini-break. CBS will not be airing Episode 14 this Thursday, January 26. The next episode of Big Bang Theory, titled “The Emotion Detection Automation,” is scheduled to air on February 2.

In Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 14, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) will be finally getting some attention. This season, the character has been reduced to playing second fiddle to Howard (Simon Helberg) with no storyline of his own. And in the winter premiere episode, “The Holiday Summation,” he had no holiday fiasco story to narrate like the other series regulars Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Amy (Mayim Bialik), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). It seemed that he was making a guest appearance just like Stuart (Kevin Sussman).

“The Emotion Detection Automation” is set to change that. The episode will focus on Raj’s love life. He will be inviting all his ex-girlfriends over to figure out why his relationships are short-lived. Raj has dated a string of women ever since he gained the ability to talk in front of them without needing the help of alcohol, including Emily (Laura Spencer), Claire (Alessandra Torresani), Lucy (Kate Micucci) and Emily (Katie Leclerc). But he has failed to take any of his relationships to the next level. Raj continues to be single.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 14 will see Raj holding a focus group of his ex-girlfriends to discuss his relationship issues, according to Entertainment Weekly (EW).

“In the February 2 episode, Raj holds a focus group of his ex-girlfriends to determine what has gone wrong in his previous relationships. Hence, Emily, Claire, Lucy and Emily all return to weigh in.”

Raj’s ex-girlfriends, who have moved on to better relationships after dating him, are set to tell him that he is pushy, needy, a mama’s boy and too much into his looks, according to the spoilers posted by fans who attended the taping of “The Emotion Detection Automation” on The Big Bang Theory forum. One of the girls will wonder why Raj and Howard never got together, spoilers’ reveal.

Elsewhere, Penny and Leonard get a new reason to fight in Penny’s brother, Randall (Jack McBrayer), the drug-dealing ex-con. Penny’s brother and parents were introduced in the premiere episode of The Big Bang Theory Season 10.

In the upcoming episode, Penny will inform Leonard that her brother is coming to town, and the latter will not be happy to hear that, according to The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 14 Synopsis.

"Sheldon beta tests an MIT invention after hearing it can help him read people's emotions. Also, Leonard can't hide his feelings when Penny announces her brother is coming to town and Raj invites his ex-girlfriends over to give him dating advice." The previous episode, "The Romance Recalibration," saw Penny and Leonard experiencing a "romantic quagmire" as the former started to feel that her husband was taking her for granted. They sought the help of Sheldon to fix their relationship and asked him to draft a relationship agreement for them.

Episode 14 spoilers reveal that Leonard will not be happy to learn that Penny is thinking of helping her brother get a job in her pharmaceutical company, and also that her brother will be staying with them. The couple will end up fighting again.

And the title of The Big Bang Theory Episode 14, “The Emotion Detection Automation,” refers to MIT invention that Sheldon brings home to read people’s emotions.

Meanwhile, there is still no news on The Big Bang Theory Season 11. Broadcaster CBS and Warner Bros. TV, the production house, are currently negotiating a new license agreement. All the original cast members’ contracts are also up for renewal after Season 10 wraps up in May.

Speaking of the series future, Johnny Galecki told EW that The Big Bang Theory writers were confident about writing beyond Season 10.

“We’re very much talking about [the show’s future] right now, and it seems that the writers are very confident and excited that they can write some more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them.”

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 14, titled “The Emotion Detection Automation,” will air on February 2 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]