‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast List: Which Celebs And Pros Are Prepping For ‘DWTS’ Season 24 Premiere?

Dancing with the Stars returns on March 20, 2017, for its 24th season and while the list of celebrity dancers has not been confirmed by ABC, fans who can’t wait to find out who will be hitting the dance floor on the season premiere.

The DWTS premiere will air one week after The Bachelor star Nick Viall hands out his final rose and there’s already a major hint (read below) that he’s going to be putting on his dancing shoes. But there’s more than just a reality star or two rumored to be joining the cast. Rob Wade, the show’s executive producer, tells Glamour that more than half of the celebrities have already been picked and the pros are already getting fans excited by doing a little name dropping on social media.

So, which celebrities are getting the most buzz when it comes to figuring out who’s in the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast? And what about the pros? Here’s the latest scoop.

NFL stars, Olympic gold medalists, award-winning music artists, reality TV stars, actors, actresses, and more — the lineup for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars may be one of the best seasons yet. Wade states that Season 24 is “going to be a big one” filled with “lots of nostalgia.” After all, the premiere will mark the show’s 400th episode, so producers will be pulling out all the stops — and that includes the celebrities who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Usher — According to Jasmine Brand, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, dancer, and former The Voice coach will be joining Season 24 and is “already shooting promos for the show.” Of course, ABC hasn’t confirmed that Usher has signed on, but he would certainly be a great addition to the cast.

Nick Viall — Currently starring as ABC’s The Bachelor, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if Nick joins the cast. Not only did Nick tell ET that he’s interested in the gig, Glamour notes that when the reality star was at ABC’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, he “seemed to be very friendly with DWTS EPs Rob Wade, Deena Katz, and Sungkur.” This may be the easiest cast member to predict, but we’ve been fooled before.

Jonathan and/or Drew Scott — The Property Brothers stars (HGTV) — one or both — may be polishing up their dancing shoes. Pro Emma Slater recently named Jonathan as one of her top picks for dance partners and when she tweeted, “You wanna do next season of @DancingABC?” it was Drew who tweeted a speedy response.

Barry Weiss from Storage Wars was also on Emma’s top three partners list as well as comedian Russell Brand (Katy Perry’s ex-husband).

Ok so there's my dream partners: #BarryWeiss @rustyrockets & @MrSilverScott. Can't get better than that for my top 3. Ok so let's go lads! — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) January 12, 2017

Simone Biles — the Olympic gymnast may follow in the footsteps of Laurie Hernandez (Season 23 winner). She was too busy last season, but recently told E! News that she’d love to join the cast.

I JUST LOVE THEM ❤ The show was amazing!!! Be sure to check out the DWTS Tour & see my girl @lzhernandez02 ????⭐️???? pic.twitter.com/0uR10m2Ncv — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 6, 2017

Ashley Benson — Pro Mark Ballas recently followed the Pretty Little Liars actress on Twitter and while that may mean absolutely nothing, she would not be the first PLL star to join the DWTS cast – Janel Parrish was part of the Season 19 cast.

If you need more names to ponder, WetPaint recently published their DWTS wish list that includes Spencer Pratt, Blac Chyna, Stassi Schroeder, Peyton Manning, and Kathy Griffin.

And then there’s this. During Rob’s conversation with Glamour, he mentioned that many of the fan’s favorite themes will be back (popular in the past are Disney Night, Eras Night, and the Most Memorable Year episode), but he made it a point to say that they are hoping for “romance in the air” this season.

Does that mean we’ll see a married couple competing again like Alexa and Carlos PenaVega from Season 21? That’s something to think about while we wait for the formal cast announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America in early March.

It was "Take a Broadway Star to Dinner Night!" @MarkBallas is phenomenal in "Jersey Boys!" pic.twitter.com/cZCHbrvFds — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) January 9, 2017

As far as the DWTS Season 24 pros, fans who are hoping to see Derek Hough return to the dance floor are out of luck. ABC has confirmed that he will not be part of the Season 24 cast, but there’s a good possibility we’ll see Mark Ballas back in the ballroom, with Rob Wade hinting that he’s already in talks to make a return.

Rob tells Glamour that, for the most part, the other pros will be back. However, Maks and Peta, who recently became new parents, may both sit the season out, but Rob would welcome Maks as a guest judge. And speaking of judges, Len Goodman will be back at the judges’ table in March.

Which celebrities would you like to see on Dancing with the Stars Season 24?

