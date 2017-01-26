‘Scary Skinny’ Angelina Jolie Reportedly ‘In Hiding’ Amid Split From Brad Pitt and Adoption Nightmare

The divorce drama is starting to wear down Angelina Jolie. While Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to fight over the custody of their six children, the actress is reportedly secluding herself and losing weight. Will Jolie get help before it’s too late?

Radar Online is reporting that Jolie looked alarmingly skinny during her latest shopping outing in West Hollywood. The actress stepped out with her second oldest boy, Pax and appeared skinnier than ever. After months of back and forth with Pitt in court, the divorce is clearly taking a toll on the Tomb Raider star.

“She was not really talking to anyone in the store but she was polite,” an inside source told the outlet. “She was talking to her son, but she was whispering. I couldn’t hear at all what she was saying.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jolie has been in hiding since the divorce started to turn Pitt’s way. While Pitt suffered early in the divorce proceedings, he has gained ground in public opinion over the past few months. In fact, the actor made a surprise appearance at the recent Golden Globes ceremony and received a standing ovation from his Hollywood peers.

Pitt has also taken a more aggressive stance in court. Just last month, Pitt filed papers that slammed Jolie for airing sensitive information about their children to the public. “[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings,” Pitt shared.

With the pressure mounting, Latin Post reports that Jolie is currently at her lowest weight ever. Sources close to the actress claim that she’s already lost over 75 pounds since filing for divorce in September. Even Pitt is starting to worry about her health and has reportedly asked friends to check in on her from time to time.

Pitt is also focusing more on his own health. Like Angelina Jolie, Pitt has lost a lot of weight in the wake of the divorce, though the actor’s weight loss isn’t a health scare. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” an insider revealed.

The Allied star is also exercising more now that he has extra time on his hands. This includes hiking trips and walking on a regular basis. Pitt’s weight loss and trim figure was put on full display during his Golden Globes appearance and has largely been met with positive comments.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Jolie is also struggling with one of her adopted children. Jolie adopted 12-year-old Zahara back in 2005 after her Ethiopian mother gave her up. Now, Zahara’s birth mom, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, wants to open the lines of communication with her daughter.

“I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her,” Lebiso explained. “I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.

Lebiso also thanked Jolie for raising her daughter and admitted that being a part for so long has been hard. “Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her. I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face,” she explained. “I would ask Angelina to let me speak with her. I do not think it is too much to ask.”

Angelina Jolie has not responded publicly to Lebiso’s demands.

