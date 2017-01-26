Donald Trump’s Daughter Found To Registered In Two States, Practice He Calls ‘Voter Fraud’

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter is reported to be registered to vote in two different states, an occurrence her newly-elected father has branded as a surefire sign of the rampant voter fraud he insists caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

Several media outlets have reported Tiffany Trump is actively registered in both Pennsylvania and New York.

Trump, who received nearly three million votes less than the former first lady, has insisted voter fraud was part of the reason for that and that people holding dual registrations are a major part of the overall problem.

Still in just his first week of office, Trump has already vowed to request a full-scale investigation of the situation, admitting that the issue of those having more than one registration would be a primary focus in the probe.

Up until May of last year, Tiffany Trump resided in Philadelphia, where she attended Ivy League school the University of Pennsylvania. State records, however, show the 23-year-old cast her vote in New York City and did not vote in Pennsylvania.

“There is nothing illegal about that,” said Fred Voigt, the deputy election commissioner for Philadelphia, adding that it is quite common for college students to register to vote in the state where they are attending classes.

“The illegality only occurs if one votes in two places, not if you’re registered in both,” he added.

Still, given all the attention he’s brought to the issue with his largely unfounded claims of rampant fraud, Trump may not be done having to field questions on the topic.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports senior aide Steve Bannon also holds active registrations in both Florida and New York City. He cast his ballot in the presidential election in New York by absentee ballot.

Bannon also previously registered to vote in California, but all indications are he has never cast a ballot there in any election while presumably making the state his home.

Back in late August, Bannon inexplicably sent out change-of-address forms in Florida, changing his Sarasota County address for a home in Dade County owned by a former Breitbart News colleague and business associate.

In all, Bannon registered to vote in three different counties over a span of just three months.

Some of those Florida registrations even overlap with the time he was running the Trump campaign and thought to be living full time in New York City.

While still executive chairman at the right-wing website Breitbart, Bannon also made the issue of voter fraud being committed by Democratic voters a regular part of his spin.

However, back in October, he found himself facing an elections fraud complaint filed by the global internet group Avaaz, which charged all the mystery and uncertainty of his residency was a “serious matter of public interest.”

The state formally dropped the matter earlier this month, just days before Trump was officially sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.

Early Thursday, Trump senior aide Kellyanne Conway went on the defensive, insisting that Tiffany Trump was never registered in two states, though the New York Daily News reported online voting records proved otherwise.

“It is flatly false that she is registered in two states,” she said. “I recall talking with Tiffany all through the fall when she was trying to make sure she could re-register in New York to vote for her father.”

Conway also shared that Trump sticks by his claims of rampant voter fraud having taken place in the just-concluded election.

“He’s claiming that people do vote illegally,” she said. “He’s claiming that there are dead people on the rolls, there are people who are here illegally and should not be on the rolls.”

