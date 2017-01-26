Mary Tyler Moore Cause Of Death Revealed — Not Cancer, Diabetes As Some Speculate

Mary Tyler Moore’s cause of death is the subject of social media confusion; many are speculating how Mary Tyler Moore died. Although Moore suffered from a host of health ailments over the years, she is not reportedly dead from cancer, diabetes, or other rumored diseases.

Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday after her health suddenly deteriorated. TMZ reported that Moore was admitted to a Connecticut hospital in “grave condition” and connected to a respirator to help her breathe.

Moore’s family and friends were present when the decision was made to remove life support Tuesday night. Sources said she “lingered until” the next afternoon and later died. Moore was 80.

No sooner than the word got out that Mary Tyler Moore died after long-term health concerns, social media users began speculating about her death cause. As ABC News reported, Moore battled diabetes for most of her adult life.

Many in the public suspected Mary Tyler Moore had cancer and rumors began swirling years ago when she underwent brain surgery. Sources say Moore’s tumor was not malignant and the operation was “elective” for a benign meningioma.

ET contacted Moore’s rep for clarification on her cause of death. Apparently, Moore passed away from cardiopulmonary arrest, which developed after a complication from pneumonia. The rep released a statement on Moore’s death on behalf of her family.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

After news of Moore’s death spread, fans, friends, and celebrities shared their condolences on TV shows, radio, and social media outlets. ET’s last contact with Mary Tyler Moore was during a presser for the TV Land sitcom where she expressed her fondness for co-star and friend, Valerie Harper. Moore recalled precious moments and the many people who helped shape her life and career.

“It’s wonderful [to reunite with Harper], but it makes me sad too. It makes me feel, well, why don’t I have this in my current life? Where are all these friends, buddies, and co-workers, and people who loved each other? Why can’t they be around? Or maybe they can.” “My husband has always been very good at getting me out of myself when I get down and depressed and all of that — never seriously. So, I am basically a very happy person.”

Mary Tyler Moore was a trailblazer; her sitcom role epitomized the strength of an unmarried successful woman who chartered her own course without dependency. Moore was the personification of the ’70s progressive woman in the workplace during that era.

Moore played the role of Mary Richards for a Minneapolis-based newsroom. She starred in the iconic show with Ed Asner, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel, Cloris Leachman, Ted Knight, Gavin MacLeod, and the venerable Betty White.

Mary Tyler Moore used her real life struggles with diabetes to serve as a spokesperson for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She’s remembered for testifying before Congress in 2009 for more funding to bolster research towards a cure.

The organization released a statement following her death.

“Today the type 1 #diabetes (#T1D) community lost a true champion, the world lost an iconic entertainer, and we lost a dear friend and incredible supporter. We send our deepest sympathies to Dr. S. Robert Levine and the family and loved ones of Mary Tyler Moore.”

Mary Tyler Moore’s cause of death from pneumonia has already sparked debate about the virulent condition.

Moore was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn. She wed three times and left behind a reported fortune of $60 million. Mary Tyler Moore’s funeral services have not been made public at this time.

