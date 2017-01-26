Nina Dobrev, Glen Powell Dating: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star May Have Found A New Romance In ‘Scream Queens’ Actor [Rumor]

The Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell pairing rumorscomes as no surprise, as both actors have shown off on social media how they have been spending a lot of time together. Now, the latest reports suggest that The Vampire Diaries actress and the Scream Queens hunk are actually in a relationship.

Dobrev’s fans can easily find posts on her social media account that prove she’s been with Powell on several occasions. Late in December 2016, Powell shared a snap on Instagram that showed him spending time with his friends, including Nina, at a UFC onesie party. The rumored couple also welcomed the New Year together with friends and Powell’s family.

Team Rousey #TeamOnesie #ufc207 A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:35pm PST

Nina Dobrev also posted an adorable picture with Glen, imitating Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s signature pose in La La Land. On January 21, the XXX: The Return of Xander Cage star celebrated her 28th birthday in Los Angeles with a La La Land theme. She then posted a photo of the original Stone-Gosling pose and compared it to the one she recreated with Powell.

The evidence that Dobrev and Powell are dating is seemingly piling up and fans can’t wait to get the real scoop. Neither of them confirmed the rumors, with representatives only saying that they are good friends. However, E! Online’s sources revealed that the two are actually in a relationship.

One source told the publication that the Bulgarian-Canadian actress and the Texan-born actor have common friends and have been hanging out for a while now. The source added that Glen is into Nina and that she is his type. What’s cute is that both of them have met each other’s families.

For now, Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are keeping everyone guessing about the real score between them but fans just can’t help but think that a romance is brewing. Looking at pictures, it appears that the pair is enjoying their time together. An insider shared to E! that their friends are rooting for them as they are always comfortable with each other.

The public seems to be always on the lookout for Nina’s new romance following her split from her longtime boyfriend and The Vampire Diaries co-star, Ian Somerhalder. Now that Dobrev’s social media posts suggest she’s having a good time with Powell, it should be time for some fans to let go of the Ian-Nina/Damon-Elena pairing.

It’s also time for fans to move on from the rumors that she will be reprising her role as Elena in the CW series. There’s still no confirmation on whether or not Nina will come back but the actress recently spoke to Bustle that she wants to be associated with more than just being Elena.

Talking about playing a dorky character in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, which is far from what Elena was, the actress told the publication how she worked so hard just to land a role in the action film. She also expressed how she wanted people to see her in a new perspective.

“I feel like it’s a departure for me… I’m trying to really change my perception and have people see me in a different light, in a multitude of characters going forward. It just felt like a smart move.”

Dobrev also shared how she really wanted to face some challenges in her acting career and she is determined to show that there’s a lot to her side than just being Elena of TVD.

“When you shoot a TV show for so long, it starts to get a little bit repetitive and you start to get complacent when you’re playing the same character, you know it so well. You live and breathe that role. After a while, you kind of want to be scared again.”

Dobrev is truly a fan of action films as she knows she wants to be in another one for her next project. She is set to appear in the psychological thriller, Flatliners alongside Diego Luna and Ellen Page, which premieres on September 29.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]