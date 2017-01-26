Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Taking A ‘Break’ Before Their Return To ‘The Voice’ Season 12?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly embarking on a “trial separation” as they prepare for their return to NBC’s The Voice.

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were allegedly planning to get married this spring, but now, they are said to be separating — at least temporarily — as Shelton gets ready for his Doing It to Country Songs Tour.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on January 25.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t confirmed plans for a wedding, nor have they confirmed their alleged “trial separation,” but for months, fans have been faced with rumors of their possibly upcoming nuptials.

Blake Shelton announced his Doing It to Country Songs Tour in November of last year. The tour will keep the country singer on the road for 13 shows running from mid-February until September and includes singer Raelynn as the opening act. As The Voice fans may recall, Raelynn was featured as a contestant during the show’s second season.

Blake Shelton’s tour begins just months after Gwen Stefani wrapped up her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, which ran from July until October of last year. During a number of her shows, Gwen Stefani was joined on stage by her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and treated fans to impromptu performances of their popular duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which was written at the start of their relationship.

As for the possibility of Gwen Stefani making guest appearances during Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour, the insider suggested a surprise performance was unlikely.

“[Gwen Stefani] offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored,” said the Radar Online insider. “She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating since late 2015, when they reunited on the set of The Voice for the second time. Although Shelton has been starring on the series since its start, Gwen Stefani was brought to the show as a new judge during Season 7 and later appeared on the show during Season 9.

In July 2015, Blake Shelton announced that he and Miranda Lambert were ending their marriage after 4 years and weeks later, Gwen Stefani and her now-ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, announced their marriage had come to an end after 13 years. Around the same time, production began on Season 9 and because of their similar circumstances, Shelton and Stefani grew close to one another as friends.

Gwen Stefani also appeared on Season 10, but only briefly, and sat out during Season 11 due to her demanding North American tour.

“Their relationship is almost too good to be true,” a source close to Gwen Stefani told People Magazine last year. “They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

As for their future, the source claimed those around the musical couple are expecting an engagement to happen soon.

“They are not engaged yet,” the source explained. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though. It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, tune into the upcoming 12th season of The Voice, which premieres on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]