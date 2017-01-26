Ivanka Trump Shares Adorable Video Of 10-Month-Old Theodore’s First-Ever Crawl In The White House [Video]

Ivanka Trump’s baby son Theodore registered a major milestone in the White House on Wednesday. An adorable video that Ivanka shared on social media shows her 10-month-old son Theodore crawling for the first time in the White house.

Thirty-five-year-old Ivanka posted footage showing the special moment to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 25, a week after Theodore’s grandfather Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the U.S.

The video shows Ivanka, dressed in a black turtleneck and black trousers, kneeling on the carpeted floor in a large room in the White House, with staff busy in the background. Ivanka’s daughter and Theodore’s older sister, 5-year-old Arabella, also appears in the video. Arabella and Ivanka are shown encouraging Theodore to take his first crawling steps.

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

“Do you want to do it? You ready? I think he’s ready!” Ivanka says.

Theodore plucks up the courage and makes an effort to learn how to crawl. He wobbles unsteadily on all fours and crawls a few steps. Joy overwhelms Ivanka as she observes her baby son’s performance. She is heard gasping with excitement in the video. Big sister Arabella is also impressed and she cries, “He’s moving!”

“There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!”

Ivanka also shared on Instagram, a cute photo captioned “Goodnight!” It shows little Theodore smiling brightly while sitting upright inside his crib in his nursery at their new home in Washington D.C.

A pillow monogrammed with this initials “TJK” can be seen beside him.

Goodnight! ???? A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Having learned how to crawl, Theodore is set to have a lot of fun exploring his new home in Washington D.C. and the White House when he visits.

Ivanka Trump shares bedtime snap of baby Theodore in his brand new bedroom at the family's Washington DC home https://t.co/Wf8lxf4gd3 pic.twitter.com/JPyDz7ekPD — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 25, 2017

The new video showing Theodore crawling for the first time in the White House comes after Ivanka and her children moved from New York to their new $5.5 million new home in Kalorama, an upscale neighborhood in Washington D.C., where they have the Obamas as neighbors.

The Obamas’ new home in Washington D.C. is only a few hundred yards away.

The Obamas are reportedly staying in Washington D.C. after they left the White House because they want their daughter Sasha to complete her high school education at her current school, Sidwell Friends, an exclusive school in the capital city.

Ivanka and her family moved to Washington D.C. after President Trump appointed her husband Jared Kushner as an unpaid senior adviser.

Ivanka Trump shares sweet video of 10-month-old Theodore crawling for the FIRST TIME in the White House https://t.co/57hhfVcqUj pic.twitter.com/nKns1TV8HY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 26, 2017

Baby Theodore settles into White House in Ivanka Instagram video https://t.co/lzd4wNZlf9 — Carol★Hello (@CarolHello1) January 26, 2017

Kushner was photographed earlier on Tuesday morning leaving home in a hurry and entering into a parked SUV, apparently on his way to the White house for his second day at work as special adviser to his father-in-law, the Daily Mail reports.

Ivanka is also expected to take an important role in the White House.

When asked during an interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts on 20/20 about the exact description of her role and if she would effectively be taking the duties of the first lady, Ivanaka insisted that her role would not usurp First Lady Melania Trump’s. She also said she thought that the question was “sexist” because it implied that two women could not play a major role in the White House at the same time.

“Well, I think it is an inappropriate observation. There’s one first lady and she’ll do remarkable things.”

Despite her comments, the details of Ivanka’s planned role in the White House remain uncertain. But she is presently trying to rally congressional support for her proposal of tax-free childcare accounts and childcare deductions for American families earning less than $500,000 a year.

She also said during the interview that she was still friends with Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who her father defeated in the 2016 general election.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]