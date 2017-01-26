Is Zayn Malik Living Together With Girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik was recently spotted in New York while holding the keys to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s apartment thus raising questions as to whether the two have been shacking up together.

Malik was spotted exiting an SUV in Manhattan near his girlfriend’s apartment where he was clearly headed. He also had a key chain with Gigi’s name on it thus suggesting that she gave him a key to her apartment. Smooth move for Malik who already has the Keys to Gigi’s heart.

Malik and Gigi’ steamy romance

Though it is not actually clear whether Malik is living together with his model girlfriend, they have never been secretive about their romance. They are in fact one of the hottest Hollywood currently. The two have shared cute images in which they are seen being all lovey dovey. Zayn even sends sweet and supportive messages every once in a while. The former One Direction singer seems to be quite smitten with Gigi.

“So lucky to know and love a soul like yours,” The former One DirectionSingerwrote on her birthday.

Gigi and Malik’s romance is stronger than ever

Zayn and Hadid have been dating since 2015 and there have been rumors that the singer/songwriter proposed to his 21-year-old girlfriend but she turned down his proposal. This has led to a lot of confusion considering that the Victoria’s Secret Model was recently spotted with a diamond engagement ring on her finger.

“She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready” One of the insiders close to the young couple disclosed.

E! News confirmed that the ring was not an engagement ring amid rumors suggesting otherwise. However, the couple does look as if they are very serious with their relationship. Gigi is still too young at just 21-years-old which explains why she would want to steer clear of an engagement until later in the future. Also, prior to their romance, Malik had broken off his engagement to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, 23. The two had been engaged for two years before parting ways. It is possible that Hadid might be afraid that the same might end up happening to her.

The insider that revealed Gigi’s thoughts about being engaged also stated that the 21-year-old model turned down the proposal probably because her mother has gone through two messy divorces in the past. Gigi does not want to take any chances when it comes to marriage and the source stated that Gigi wants to be completely sure before making such a huge commitment.

Despite Gigi’s hesitation to accept Zayn’s proposal, she has been taking her relationship with Zayn seriously and she is determined to make it work. She also appears to be quite smitten with the young lad. Just like any lady, she wants to take that step when she is completely ready. She also has her modeling career to think about. She has been experiencing a lot of success lately and she is currently one of the most popular models in the world.

Meanwhile, Zayn’s solo music career appears to be picking up nicely and he has experienced a lot of success in his latest singles. Despite their love story being highly publicized, they have still managed to avoid negative criticism and are instead building their foundation as a power couple. Things are looking very optimistic for the two celebrities and it will be interesting to see how things unfold especially in regards to their love life. In the meantime, something new comes up every once in a while. One good example is the possibility that Zayn might be living together with Gigi though it has not officially been confirmed amid all evidence arguing strongly in favor of the claim.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]