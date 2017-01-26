Khloe Kardashian Proves Blac Chyna Isn’t Keeping Dream Away From Family As She Cuddles Baby In Latest Photo

Despite what some rumors may suggest, the Kardashian family seems to be spending quality time with baby Dream.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo while holding her newest niece. Khloe apparently was able to cuddle with Dream during a family meeting as the Kardashian sisters met with Kris Jenner on Tuesday. Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian were also in attendance, proving it was truly a family affair.

While Rob can be heard talking in the background, he and daughter Dream were not visible on the sisters’ SnapChat stories. However, Khloe took to her social media account later to share a cute photo of the baby.

Dream ???? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Kylie can be seen looking over Khloe’s shoulder at Dream as the baby laughs. It seems fans enjoyed seeing the rare photo of Koko with Dream as the post receieved over 1.7 million likes. Her followers also left messages of support as they commented on Rob’s baby.

“What a beautiful little girl. Omg. So jolly” “Baby smiles are the best, esp their laugh. Dream is super cute Rob’s mini me!”

Other followers chimed in saying it was nice to see Khloe showing “family love.” This may be especially true after Rob stated Blac Chyna took Dream and left him in December.

“you are an inspiration to showing family LOVE! Beautiful pic”

Us Weekly reported on the fallout as Rob SnapChatted the empty house following a fight with Chyna.

“Heartbreaking. Rob Kardashian took to Snapchat on Saturday, December 17, to reveal that Blac Chyna had moved out and taken their daughter, Dream, with her along with the contents of the nursery.”

It was an emotional time for the Kardashian family as the public tried to find the truth behind Rob and Chyna’s social media posts. However, one thing was clear, and that was Chyna and Rob were not getting along.

“Kardashian, 29, appeared to have been crying as he posted Snapchat videos showing Dream’s empty nursery and the Christmas tree and decorations set up for his first holiday with his fiancée and only child.”

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo ???????? I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Because of this, it was rumored Chyna was keeping Dream from seeing Rob’s family, which is being proven otherwise as the family posts photos with the baby. It was also rumored Kris wouldn’t allow Chyna to attend her annual holiday party, as stated by Perez Hilton, but Rob and Chyna claimed to not have attended for other reasons as they were still invited.

It seems there may not be as much drama surrounding Chyna and the Kardashian family as previously believed. In fact, even Kylie shared a post while holding Dream in a December SnapChat, as reported by People. And if Chyna is allowing the 19-year-old Jenner to spend time with her baby, then everything must be going rather smoothly with the rest of the family as they aren’t the ones dating her ex, Tyga.

Kylie also SnapChatted during the meeting, but not of baby Dream. Kim Kardashian had snapped a video of sisters Kourtney and Khloe wearing all burgundy, something they claim wasn’t planned, as she stated it was “annoying.” Upon seeing this post, Kylie decided to wear all burgundy to the meeting as well as a joke on Kim.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

It seems the family was in a good mood as they took photos together and SnapChatted the meeting.

Burgundy babies ???? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Rob and Chyna both shared photos of Dream a few weeks ago as they took her to a doctor appointment together. Chyna uploaded an image of Rob kissing the baby as her own reflection can be seen in the background. Despite their rough patches, it seems the new parents are working through things as they continue to co-parent their daughter. Rob also posted a video on Wednesday as he and Chyna celebrate their one year anniversary.

