Drake, Jennifer Lopez Have One Another’s Complete Trust

Drake has the complete trust of rumored new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and if that isn’t enough the rapper spent half the night FaceTiming her when he recently dined with a porn star in Amsterdam.

Hollywood Life reports news of the “Hotline Bling” rapper spending time with another female might be much to do about nothing. The website adds Drake and Rosee Divine are longtime friends that simply got together on the night in question to talk about business.

“Drake wants everyone to kill that noise that he’s being nefarious behind JLo’s back,” said a source. “He doesn’t see Rosee like that and only met up with her to talk about some business. Drake FaceTimed JLo from the restaurant right in front of Rosee.”

The 30-year-old rapper and the much older Lopez have been an apparent item since around Christmastime, with her later reportedly skipping out on a million-dollar New Year’s Eve gig in Miami so the two could ring in the festivities together in Vegas.

The two have also recently appeared in an assortment of photos side by side and are rumored to be working on new music together.

As for the evening he spent with Divine, a source added “Drake’s very open and upfront with JLo, plus, there were photographers at the dinner. The last thing he wants is to ruin that beautiful connection they share.”

As for Lopez, the 47-year-old mother of two is said to be all in when it comes to her new man.

“She’s head over heels for Drake,” said a source. “It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him.”

Over the last several months, Drake has been romantically linked to tennis star Serena Williams and singers Rihanna and Taylor swift.

His dalliance with Rihanna was at least the second time the two have dated, with the most recent relationship ending so bitterly that she took to social media to blast him as a “jerk.”

Rihanna’s unflattering words about her ex came as news of him and Lopez taking up just days after they officially called it quits began to percolate.

Lopez has also had her share of high-profile romances, having dated the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ben Affleck. She has also been married three times, the most recent to singer Marc Anthony, the father of her two children.

Prior to taking up with Drake, she was linked to longtime on-again, off-again dancer ex Casper Smart.

It may be a good thing that she and Drake now appear destined to be spending even more time together.

A criminal court judge recently dismissed a temporary restraining order Lopez had against a man she once accused of stalking her after the original order expired.

Attorneys for the sultry singer went to court to secure the order earlier this month, naming 64-year-old Tim McLanahan as the perpetrator. In court filings, Lopez’s security team described him as a “transient” who is “always on the move” and has a history of violence.

The order granted protection for Lopez and her eight-year-old twin children, Max and Emme.

Lopez has insisted she does not know the man, who reps for her contend previously drove to her estate demanding to see her. He later sent her flowers and told her to “get better,” even though she was not publicly known to be suffering from any illness.

Lopez’s petition claimed she is fearful her own safety and that of her two children. McLanahan is also accused of following Lopez around in Vegas, where she has spent much time over the last several months performing in an assortment of shows.

