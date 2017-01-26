‘Fairy Tail – Dragon Cry’ Movie Artwork And Script Page Reveal Plot? Hand-Drawn Illustrations Suggests Japanese Animated Film May Explore Natsu’s Origin Story

Popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail has a new movie three years after the first one came out. As the movie, titled Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, is approaching its release date, fans are being offered several new pieces of information to keep the excitement alive. As part of the promotions, the movie’s official website offered a glimpse into the first few pages from the draft script of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry.

The official website of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, as well as the Twitter account, was launched recently. Moreover, the Japanese distribution company behind the project had announced the title of the sequel and added a release schedule a few weeks ago. After its launch, the website remained quite minimal for a few days, but recently it featured some never-before-seen images of the script pages that point to some highly intriguing theories about the plot and storyline of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry.

The image of the script page shared by the official website of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry doesn’t reveal the complete plot of the highly anticipated movie. The page on the right bears the film’s title as well as the creator credits, reported Comic Book. It is clear the words are handwritten. Owing to the uneven scrawling, many insist the writing could belong to the mangaka of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima himself. However, without any reference or confirmation, it is not possible to say for sure.

Incidentally, the right page isn’t as interesting as the left one. The other page has not one, but four art panels. The panels are quite crudely drawn, but serve to indicate an interesting setting. The first topmost art panel features a close-up image of a fire-lit torch. The torch appears to be burning brightly, illuminating a rather dark room. The second panel features a zoomed out view of the same torch. The level of detail is still bare minimum. The room that the torch is illuminating could be a dungeon or a jail. Although it is nearly impossible to describe the purpose of the room, the art panel does indicate it is a rather small chamber as the torch is mounted on the wall that ends the chamber.

Interestingly, it is the third art panel that offers some clue about the torch. It appears that the torch is illuminating a hallway. The hallway appears quite narrow, and the torch is placed on the furthermost wall, where the hallway ends. Given the restrictive dimensions of the rather dimly lit hallway, it is quite possible the torch might be positioned in a prison.

The fourth panel shows an extreme close-up of a boy. Although the identity of the adolescent figure isn’t clear, the boy features shaggy hair, which is not unlike Fairy Tail’s protagonist, Natsu Dragneel. The boy appears to be injured, and although the panel is monochrome, his facial injuries are quite apparent.

The last panel has fans of Fairy Tail arguing about the identity of the boy and the nature of his injuries. While there is a consensus about a deep wound, some insist it is a fresh one and the creator of the panel has shown a trail of blood. However, another theory suggests the wound is an old one, and the illustrator has depicted a deep scar that has been part of the boy’s personality for some time. Many fans insist the last art panel shows Natsu.

Below the image of the script page, the website has a tagline. Although the tagline is in Japanese, a rough translation of the same means, “Everything started from here.” Although the tagline isn’t cryptic, it has fans racking their brain about the plot of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry. It is quite possible the movie, expected to be released in spring 2017, explores Natsu’s search for the dragon Igneel. The movie could also explore Natsu or the Fairy Tail Guild’s origins.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry is being released about three years after Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess hit the screens. As the popular Japanese manga enters its eleventh year, it appears to be heading towards its end. If the incidents and dialogues in the recent chapters are any indicators, Natsu’s well-being is severely threatened.

[Featured Image by Hiro Hashima/Fairy Tail Manga/Kodansha]