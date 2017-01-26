Coco Austin Proves Her Love Of Bikinis As She Shares Latest Photos From Miami Trip

Coco Austin isn’t shy when it comes to flaunting her toned bikini body, and her trip to Miami was no exception.

The 37-year-old fitness model proudly displayed her figure — curves and all — this past week as she and Ice T vacationed in sunny Florida. Of course, the photos included Coco’s mini-me, baby Chanel Nicole. Austin stated she would even live in a swimsuit if the weather permitted, however, it’s much too cold in New York this time of year for her to do so.

“I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place”

The mother-of-one added that her little girl has started a new habit of waving “hi” in their photos together.

“Chanel loves to way (sic) hi!”

I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place???? Chanel loves to way hi!???? A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Of course, Coco’s followers love seeing the mother-daughter photos as the pair continue to match, even while wearing bikinis. One Instagram user asked Austin if she and husband Ice T plan on having any more “gorgeous” babies.

“do you plan to have anymore kids Coco???…your daughter is gorgeous like you btw!”

Others called Coco and Chanel beautiful as they posed in their matching monokinis.

“Beautiful like her mommy”

Austin also posed a photo of her and Chanel lounging poolside as she displayed her fit figure in the revealing swimsuit. Some fans asked Coco how she lost the weight after her first pregnancy, however, she barely gained any while expecting.

“You look great…how did you lose the weight!”

Behind on posting my pics…. My bestie and did Miami! Matching monokinis and everything! Swimsuits by- @sugardollz A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

A site dedicated to fit pregnancies quoted E! News as saying Coco only gained 13 pounds while pregnant with daughter Chanel, which explains how she got her bikini body in tip-top shape so quickly.

“We all know Coco Austin looked phenomenal just days after giving birth—and that doesn’t seem quite as surprising in light of news about her total pregnancy weight gain. According to E! Online, the blonde bombshell gained just 13 pounds during her pregnancy.”

Coco shared an update just after giving birth that shows her baby bump and postpartum figure. She credits eating a lot of fruit throughout her pregnancy and the fact she lost 10 pounds before even gaining baby weight as she stopped drinking alcohol and started eating really healthy. Coco said she was mentally prepared to gain a lot of weight during her pregnancy, even though she prides herself on being in shape.

“I gained 13 pounds my whole pregnancy and now I way almost back to norm at 137 pounds. All this is strange to me too, how my body took so well with pregnancy because I was mentally prepared to blow up like a whale…”

In just one week after delivering Chanel Nicole, who was born three weeks early, Coco was almost back to her normal weight. So cue the bikini photos! Us Weekly also covered Austin’s tropical getaway as she continued to share vacation photos with fans. Of course, having little Chanel pose with her didn’t hurt the ratings, either.

“So nice, they did it twice! Coco caused a stir on the beach with her skin-baring swimsuit in a January 23 Instagram post, but the model’s daughter, Chanel, stole the spotlight with her miniature kid-friendly version of the same number.”

Austin gave birth to Chanel in November 2015 and hasn’t stopped gushing over her little girl since. She’s known to take the tot almost everywhere with her and Ice T, even to his concerts. However, it seems the blonde bombshell definitely gets her gym time in as she’s in amazing shape — obviously.

