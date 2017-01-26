Wonder Girls Disband, Group Released Farewell Video To Thank Fans – WG Last Single To Launch On February 10

Wonder Girls disband after 10 years of making hit tracks. On Jan. 26, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement notifying the public that after a serious discussion, they have decided to disband Wonder Girls. This did not come as a surprise since there were prior rumors since the end of 2016 that the group may follow 2NE1’s footsteps.

While the possibility that Wonder Girls will disband has always been there, the official announcement by JYP still shocked fans. Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the announcement that Wonder Girls is going to disband. There were mixed reactions to the group’s decision to go their separate ways.

Farewell Message

In a press release, JYP Entertainment confirmed the disbandment of the Wonder Girls. There were prior rumors that the group’s contract with the agency is going to expire on January. This sparked rumors that Wonder Girls will either disband or they will no longer be under the management of JYP.

In their statement, JYP also announced that two members of the Wonder Girls, Kim Yubin and Woo Hyerim, are going to stay under the agency. Meanwhile, Park Yeeun and Lee Sunmi will be leaving JYP. The agency reassured fans that they will support all the members of the group in their future endeavors.

The members who will stay with JYP will showcase their talents not just in music but also in other fields such as acting and hosting. The agency also thanked fans for the support they gave the Wonder Girls for 10 years and to show the group’s appreciation they will release a new single to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

The Wonder Girls also expressed their gratitude to the fans who were there for them for all 10 years. Yeeun thanked the fans for all the memories that Wonder Girls will treasure forever. Sunmi added that so many things happened during the 10 years and she is thankful despite giving such sad news. Yubin also expressed that she will treasure the moments that the group had together while Hyerim imparted some advice to all the fans who loved the Wonder Girls.

“Whenever you start to miss us, I hope that our songs, filled with memories, will be of comfort to you. Though it may be hard now, we’ll do our best to become a source of strength to you.”

Wonder Girls 10th Anniversary

Known for being the first South Korean group to make it to the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit single “Nobody,” Wonder Girls is known not just in Korea but all over the world. Many fans were clamoring for more music from the group and since 2017 marks Wonder Girls’ 10th anniversary, there were high expectations on what the girl group plans to do.

From the announcement issues by JYP Entertainment, Wonder Girls will release the digital single “Thank You For Being So Wonderful” on February 10. The single’s release date coincides with the group’s 10-year anniversary. This single will be the farewell track for the Wonder Girls and this will also be the group’s way of thanking fans for their support for the past decade. Interesting enough, 2NE1 also released a new single “GOODBYE” after they announced that the group is going to disband.

After 2NE1’s decision to disband a year ago, fans had been expecting the worse when rumors emerged that the Wonder Girls’ contract with JYP will expire soon. There are also some reports that claim that the group decided to disband since JYP Entertainment is focusing on new talent. The nine-member band TWICE is said to be JYP’s current priority. While some fans claim that it is TWICE’s fault, many netizens defend the group over social media outlets claiming that each group under JYP has a dedicated staff. Hence, TWICE is not to blame for Wonder Girls’ decision to disband.

[Featured Image by JYP Entertainment]