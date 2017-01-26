Brad Pitt Is Spending More Time With His Kids Amid ‘United Front’ With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce and custody tensions have reportedly settled.

After months of battling over custody of their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight, Brad Pitt and his estranged wife are reportedly putting up a united front for the sake of their family — and he’s said to be getting to spend more time with the children.

“[Brad Pitt] seems to have a more positive outlook,” a source close to the actor told People Magazine on January 25. “Things seem much better now.”

Following their split, child abuse claims were made against Brad Pitt due to an alleged incident between the actor and his oldest son. However, after a weeks-long investigation, authorities failed to bring any charges against him and the case was thrown out.

“[Brad Pitt] can spend more time with them,” said the source.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battled back and forth for months after her September 19 divorce filing, but ultimately, weeks ago, they chose to release a joint statement which promised they would be putting up a “united front” as their divorce and custody proceedings continue.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Although Brad Pitt and his kids haven’t been seen together at all since his split from Angelina Jolie several months ago, his visitation with the children has reportedly increased recently and Pitt is understandably happy about having more time with them.

“[Brad Pitt] seems much happier,” says the source. “He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about. Brad is willing to work with [Angelina Jolie] so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”

As for the children, they have reportedly been feeling homesick after leaving their Los Felix home in September and heading to Malibu with their mother.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life at the end of last year. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared several properties during their 12-year relationship, including homes in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York and a vineyard in France. However, when it comes to “home,” the source claimed it was Los Feliz were the family felt the most comfortable.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “[Brad Pitt] has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

Brad Pitt has returned to work in the months since Jolie filed for divorce and earlier this month, he made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, where he served as a presenter.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]