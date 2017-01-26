Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Advocates For Body Acceptance With Photo Of Her Cellulite

Ashley Graham proves imperfections are beautiful as she shares a photo displaying her “lumps” and “bumps.”

The 28-year-old model uploaded a closeup photo of her thigh on Wednesday as she encouraged her fans and followers to love the skin they’re in. Graham stated she tries to live a healthy life and isn’t afraid to show off her cellulite, and neither should other women.

“I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein”

Her followers seemed to support the message as Graham’s photo receieved over 215,000 likes within seven hours. Instagram users also took to commenting on Ashley’s post as they agreed with her.

“You are my body inspiration!” “Absolutely! Be proud of who you are!!!”

E! Newsreported on Graham’s brave photo as the site states the model “isn’t ashamed of her cellulite, and says you shouldn’t be either.”

“The model and America’s Next Top Model judge shared a candid, body positive message on Instagram Wednesday night, reminding her three million followers that beauty isn’t limited to a size zero.”

The article calls Ashley’s post candid as she sends the message that beauty doesn’t come in one size. Of course, this isn’t near the first time Graham has been outspoken on the topic as she has worked diligently towards body acceptance since her Sports Illustrated debut.

“Ashley’s latest remarks about confidence and self-love are far from her first. Since landing the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at the start of 2016, she’s blazed quite a trail for fellow curvy catwalk queens.”

E! News also quoted Graham from her acceptance speech as she won one of Glamour’s Women of the Year awards for her work in the industry and towards acceptance.

“This isn’t just for me. This is for the girl who got into a bikini for the first time this year, the mother who just had a child and she’s embracing her stretch marks on her stomach, for that girl who said, ‘No I’m actually not going to lose weight for you, boyfriend,’ and for the woman who can actually look in the mirror and say ‘I love you’ and mean it. It’s for those girls.”

Since her SI break, Ashley has been seen gracing the covers of magazine’s in bikinis, starring in ads, and even collaborating on lingerie collections. Most recently, the Los Angeles Times reported on Graham’s appearance in designer Marina Rinaldi’s spring ad.

“Tapping Ashley Graham for its spring 2017 advertising campaign is in sync with Marina Rinaldi’s efforts to propose different role models in the industry.”

The LA Times states the brand is aiming for a new look in the modeling industry as it features Graham in its latest campaign. The article also draws attention to Ashley’s work as a body advocate as it states the campaign uses body-positive tags.

“…images peppered with social media tags promoting self confidence – a value dear to Graham, known as a ‘body activist.'”

Indeed, Graham has proven to value promoting self confidence in women of all size as she continues to wow fans— and non-fans— alike. She started the new year off with a similar post that puts her curves and cellulite on display.

“Walking into #2017 with boldness, excitement and confidence!!”

Graham also used the post to encourage her fans to dream big and go after what they want. It seems the model isn’t shy when it comes to using her own imperfections to help her followers overcome their own insecurities. Fans can only expect more great things from the advocate as she is already off to an amazing start this year.

