The #Freethenipple Movement Has A New Face – Bella Hadid Nipple Show In Paris Yet Again

Bella Hadid has just turned the Paris Fashion Week into the Paris Nipple Week! While strutting the catwalk for designer Alexandre Vauthier, the model wore a gleaming Swarovski mini dress that barely concealed her chest. And the model had no reason not to be proud of her performance for after the show she went on Instagram to lavish praise on Alexandre Vauthier.

Thank you to my love @alexandrevauthier for having me open your incredible show…always an honor to work for you and walk my dream incredible @swarovski dress..you amaze me more and more everyday ????❤???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

“Thank you to my love @alexandrevauthier for having me open your incredible show…always an honor to work for you and walk my dream incredible @swarovski dress..you amaze me more and more everyday,” she wrote on Instagram after proving that the Bella Hadid nipple show in Paris yet again.

Daily nipple show

This was not the first time that Bella was flashing the nipple. During the Paris Fashion Week, she has been doing this on an almost daily basis. Earlier, she attended a Christian Dior party she wore a see-through ball dress that left little to the imagination. And as if to say bras were so faux pas, and with the Bella Hadid nipple show in Paris yet again, the model went braless in the corseted gown that covered nothing. She then went on to pose for pictures freely flashing her nipples to the cameras.

The least talked about thing though was the fact that she was wearing boxer shorts beneath her shorts. But it is understandable – all eyes were on the upper part of her body!

At the same party, Bella also posed for a photo with rappers A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg who somehow managed to look into the camera despite the distraction all around. She had shown up at the party with her friend Kendall Jenner, the model and star of Keeping up with the Kardashians, and Eva Herzigova. Her friends, however, did not seem interesting in freeing the nipple as much as Bella as they decided to cover up a little more than her.

Designer kiss

And earlier the model was caught on camera kissing Givenchy’s artistic director, Riccardo Tisci. In the steamy snap, the 20-year-old model is wearing a sheer top and with the Bella Hadid nipple show in Paris yet again, she was had yet again missed wearing a bra. Even more provocatively, Bella has her legs draped on top of Ricardo as he leans in to kiss her. The 42-year-old Ricardo is meanwhile wrapping his right hand on Kendall Jenner who is napping peacefully on the artistic director’s chest.

The Italian designer gave the saucy snap the caption ‘A night out with my sexy birds, hot sandwich.’

A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Breakup drama

The developments have prompted speculation that the model is doing all this to spite her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, who she split from a little over two months ago. The Weeknd, whose actual name is Abel Tesfaye, was captured kissing Selena Gomez outside a California restaurant. The two are now believed to be dating. It is understood that Bella feels that he moved on too fast. She also feels betrayed because she considered Selena to be her friend. Immediately after photos of Selena and The Weeknd kissing appeared, Bella unfollowed both on her social media accounts.

“They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena. It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection,” a source told E! regarding Bella’s feelings over the matter.

Selena, on the other hand, has denied that she and Bella were close with the implication being that she didn’t need to get Bella’s consent before going out with The Weeknd. The entertainment website TMZ has also quoted a source saying that the “Star Boy” hitmaker and the former Disney star hadn’t gotten ‘serious’ as they had only hooked around the Christmas period and they didn’t even spend the holiday together.

[Featured Image by Diane Bondareff/AP Images]