Is Selena Gomez’s Family Upset About Her Relationship With The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez is reportedly headed towards another downward spiral of drugs, booze, and heartbreak — at least according to a recent rumor.

Months after her alleged 2016 stint in rehab, Selena Gomez’s family is reportedly concerned that her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, may be having a negative impact on the 24-year-old singer and actress.

Although Selena Gomez cited struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks before her rumored stay in rehab months ago, a new report by Radar Online claims she was allegedly popping pills like Ambient and Xanax for weeks before checking into a treatment center in Tennessee. Now, after she was spotted making out with The Weeknd, who has reportedly admitted to being a “heavy drug” in the past, Selena Gomez has allegedly been seen drinking wine.

“Some of [Selena Gomez]’s close friends and family want to stage an intervention before it’s too late,” a source close to the pop star told Radar Online on January 24. “They fear that this is going to end well.”

Selena Gomez has reportedly been struggling with strained relationships with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and step-father, Brian Teefy, which allegedly took a turn for the worse when she fired her parents for her management team in 2014. Also that year, according to Radar Online, Selena Gomez reportedly entered an Arizona rehab facility for what some claimed was a pill and booze problem.

Selena Gomez later denied that her alleged rehab stint was for anything more than symptoms of Lupus. However, her family’s concern has reportedly continued and now that she is dating again, she is allegedly determined to do whatever it is that makes her happy.

“Everyone has tried to step in at different points in Selena’s life but after so many ups and downs a lot of people close to her are just kind of at a loss as to what to do,” a family friend told Radar Online. “She tells everyone to mind their own business and that it is her life. She is going to do what she wants to do.”

In addition to Selena Gomez’s family’s concerns about her rumored downward spiral, her mother Mandy is also said to be worried about her possible ties to Justin Bieber. While Gomez seems to have her mind set on The Weeknd at this point, an insider recently spoke to Life & Style magazine and claimed Mandy doesn’t want Bieber anywhere near her daughter.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family [feels] that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source explained to the magazine weeks ago. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

The insider went on to reveal that Selena Gomez’s alleged stint in rehab was prompted by her strained relationship with Justin Bieber, who she fought with on Instagram just weeks before her stay.

“While Selena does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” the insider explained. “Her biggest addiction is Justin… She became a different person around him. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

Following her rumored stay in treatment, Selena Gomez returned to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards in November, where she opened up about being “broken inside.”

“I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down,” Selena Gomez told the audience at the time.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]