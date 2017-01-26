Bella Hadid Hits 10 Million Followers As Her Instagram Suggests She Isn’t Over The Weeknd

Bella Hadid thanked her fans for their support after she hit 10 million followers on Instagram Wednesday.

The 20-year-old model uploaded a photo from Paris Fashion Week while wearing a Swarovski gown backstage. Hadid said it’s “wild” to reach 10 million in the caption of the photo. She also included the dove emoji, which seems to be her thing this month as she deals with breakup drama surrounding ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

“10m of you!?…such a wild number. thank you for your support always.. such a blessing..I love every single one of you.”

10m of you!?…such a wild number???????? thank you for your support always.. such a blessing..I love every single one of you❤????❤????❤???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Fans took to leaving comments telling Bella they love her too as they showed support on the photo, which received almost 500,000 likes.

“We love you too babe”

While Bella may be celebrating her social media success and walking in numerous high-fashion shows in Paris this week, it’s hard not to notice the subtle suggestions on her Instagram that she isn’t completely over her ex.

First, she updated her profile photo to one with a red background that is strikingly similar to that of The Weeknd’s profile picture. Bella also updated her bio to say “..and so it is” with dove emojis, which may suggest she’s searching for peace as the bird commonly represents. And lastly, there’s the simple fact Bella has yet to delete any of the posts featuring her ex.

❤️ A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 11, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

While some fans have taken to leaving comments telling her to move on and delete the images, others state she should leave them so The Weeknd can see what he’s missing. And, of course, there are those fans who miss seeing Bella in the relationship.

“miss u guys”

The Mirror UK reported on Bella’s feeling post-split from The Weeknd as sources say the model is “hurt” by the fact her ex moved on so quickly.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena.”

The site quoted a source as also stating Hadid has reached out to her ex to warn him Selena Gomez may be using him for promotion as they reportedly work on music together.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

E! News reported on Bella and Abel’s November breakup after dating for 18 months, stating the couple was still very much in love, but needed to take a break.

“While Hadid and The Weeknd are both still very much in love with each other, they know they needed to officially break things off for a while.”

The article also added that the split didn’t mean the end for Bella and Abel as they remained friends in hopes of one day reconciling.

“This is not the end. However, Hadid and The Weekend both “need to ‘do them’ for a while.”

However, Bella does seem to be handling the media drama quite well as she is bombarded by headlines of Abel and Selena “taking things to the next level.” Perhaps the fact Bella and The Weeknd were reportedly still in love, but taking a break explains why the model can be seen flipping the middle finger in a recent Instagram post.

This small gesture is one of the only ways Bella seems to have commented on Abel’s rumored romance with Selena. And while Hadid may be dealing with the situation in her own, fashionable way, her fans seem to have her back as she broke 10 million followers this week compared to The Weeknd’s nine million.

[Featured Image by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images]