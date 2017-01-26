Hillary Clinton Tweets Support for Women’s March: Urges Movement To”Keep Up The Momentum”

Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for the Women’s March, urging the movement to maintain the momentum it has built up with hundreds of thousands of marchers across the globe expressing solidarity for women’s rights.

While Clinton did not participate in the march itself, instead attending the inauguration of her opponent, Donald Trump, to honor what the former Secretary of State declared was in honor of the enduring values of democracy. Considering the venom and vitriol Trump and Clinton maintained for each other over the course of the race, the olive branch is no small thing.

The former FLOTUS declared the Women’s March “awe-inspiring” in one of her tweets on the subject. The tweet showed a picture of one of the massive crowds gathered to protest the incoming president and support women’s rights.

Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017

As Hillary told People magazine, “On Saturday, we watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice…. It was awe-inspiring. We have to keep up the momentum.”

Since the Women’s March, Clinton has tweeted numerous times in support of those who protested. Despite choosing to participate in the inauguration instead of attending the Women’s March, Hillary has expressed her blessing on the protest movement.

'Hope Not Fear'

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch ????????????????????????????✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

I stand w/ Nora Harren, a 17-year from Boise, ID, & every person marching for our values today. Onward! ✊✊????✊????✨ #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/02lOuXRHuz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

On an interesting note, US Weekly pointed out a no doubt unintentional snub of the women’s rights champion.

“On Thursday, January 19, the movement released a document about its guiding vision and definition of principles, which included the names of 27 women who have ‘paved the way’ for equal rights. Clinton, who was the first-ever female presidential nominee for a major political party, was not among them — and people took notice.”

The lack of recognition startled many people, especially considering one of the popular slogans, “women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights, once and for all” was created by Hillary Clinton over 20 years ago at a United Nations women’s rights convention in Beijing.

Since the march, a movement on Twitter, #AddHerName, has been making the rounds about the Internet. Whether or not someone agrees or disagrees with Hillary’s politics, it should be agreed that the former Senator has fought for women’s rights as she believes them to be to the best of her ability, and that, at least, is worthy of respect.

Hillary Clinton, while winning the popular vote, still lost in the Electoral College, despite protestors urging the so-called “Hamilton Electors” to cast for Hillary instead of Trump.

In regards to the election, CBS reports “the nonpartisan Cook Political Report announced that Clinton’s final popular vote tally totaled 65,844,610, compared to Mr. Trump’s 62,979,636. That’s a difference of 2,864,974 or an edge of 2.1 percentage points. About 7.8 million people also voted for other candidates in the race.”

Since the election, Hillary has been looking at a variety of ways of continuing her political career. Rumors range on everything from a liberal TV show to running for mayor of New York City to helping her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, run for the US Senate in 2018. The TV show is suspected of being a method of keeping Hillary in the public eye while preparing for another presidential run in 2020.

