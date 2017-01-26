Nina Agdal, Leo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Goes Topless, Cupping Her Naked Nipples With Her Hand

Nina Agdal has turned up the heat by posing for her latest photo shoot topless, cupping her naked nipples with her hand, and teasing delighted fans with some super-hot pics. The 24-year-old swim suit model was photographed looking exceptionally hot in her latest shoot for the upcoming issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The model has gone completely topless for the shoot, cupping her naked breasts in her hands while toying on the beach.

A video was posted on Wednesday this week announcing her return for the upcoming edition of the magazine. The video shows the Danish beauty wearing very little of an actual bikini, while she exposes her breasts, covering her nipples with her bare hands. The star is currently dating Hollywood A-lister Leo DiCaprio, and in the video, she stares seductively into the camera showing off her skimpy bikini bottom.

If not for some well-placed hands, the sultry temptress would have been completely exposed in the upper body region, the bathing suit designed to show off the models toned back and posterior, while some strategic adjustments allowed her to show off her more than ample cleavage.

Cheesin' ???????????? A photo posted by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Oct 20, 2016 at 3:49am PDT

More Than Just One Suit

In the spirit of the Swimwear Edition, the model was caught in a host of differing and revealing swimsuit numbers, displaying her beauty and grace from more than just one perspective. The model hottie was soaking up some sun as pics were snapped of her sporting a crochet bikini while lounging in a net hammock. Another saw her wearing a silver chain-link bikini top while she toiled with her flimsy, bright blue bikini bottoms.

The young star managed to turn some more heads when she was pictured in an intricate and festively beaded bikini top which did reveal her breasts, not allowing her hands to get involved on this occasion. In a promotional photo for the shoot, the model found herself in a red crisscross one piece bikini, crossing over her well-shaped torso, while she cheekily flashes a naughty grin to the camera.

You could meet @ninaagdal at VIBES by #SISwim in Houston, and she'll help you #GetYourEdge on dating IRL. A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

The 24-year-old model, even though being of such a tender age, is no longer a rookie to the swimsuit fashion world. She made her debut appearance in the magazine only five years ago in 2012, and that year was named Rookie of the Year by the magazine. The seasoned veterans hard work and dedication paid off quickly when only two years later she found herself sharing the cover with the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

The former Victoria Secret Angel will be celebrating her sixth consecutive appearance in the magazine this year, and opened up to Cosmopolitan.com back in 2014 about her preparation for a skin-bearing photo shoot.

“Of course I try to moderate my diet and eat more healthy. I work out at least like an hour a day, if not more. I eat a lot of lettuce. I love a good burger. It just has everything for me. You know, it has the bread, it has the dressing, it has the meat, it has the cheese.”

2017 VIBE

One very lucky guy will have the chance to meet and get some valuable dating advice from the European beauty when fans will have a chance to spend the evening with the diva at the upcoming VIBES event, presented by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit which is to be held in Houston, Texas later this year.

Want to #GetYourEdge in the dating game at the #SISwim VIBES Festival in Houston? Start swiping for a chance @Tinder! #ad http://bit.ly/2kfQBnl A photo posted by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:40am PST

As Swim Daily reported in a post, the contest is available to Tinder users, and the winner will have the opportunity to meet with Nina. SI.com announcing that the winner will be randomly selected upon the competitions closing on 1 February. The VIBES festival is the first of its kind that is being offered by the swimsuit franchise, and festivities kick-off on Friday, February 17.

The event will feature, apart from the lovely ladies, a host of well-known national and regional chef’s, as well as a lineup of local musicians, headlined by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

Want to #GetYourEdge in the dating game at the #SISwim VIBES Festival in Houston? Start swiping… https://t.co/lBcWrP7N6u — Nina Agdal (@NinaAgdal) January 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images]