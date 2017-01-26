Rio Ferdinand Spotted With Kate Wright From TOWIE, In Possible New Romance After Wife’s Tragic Death

Widowed footballer Rio Ferdinand has reportedly been spotted spending time with reality TV star Kate Wright and is the first woman that he has spent time with since the tragic death of his wife back in 2015. The ex-Manchester United footballer and TOWIE star seem to be rather hush about their time together as the two are reportedly reluctant to enter a longer term, serious relationship. The 38-year-old footballer is dedicated to taking care of his three children that he and deceased wife Rebecca share.

Sources have revealed to The Sun that the duo has been spending time together over the past couple of months, Ferdinand is, however, remaining reserved about the situation as his three kids are his number one priority. Rio and former wife Rebecca were married in 2009, and Rebecca lost her life after a relatively short battle with breast cancer in 2015. The single father is now taking on the sole responsibility of taking care of his three children, his two sons Lorenz and Tate, as well as his daughter Tia.

Me and the boys on the way to Wembley on the London Underground for the England game! Keeping ourselves warm in our @bobbi_parka winter coats! A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:02pm PST

Kate, on the other hand, has had her tragic love life played out on the telly on a regular basis. Her long-term and checkered relationship with on/off boyfriend, 26-year-old Dan Edgar, was played out all over the TOWIE’s reality TV series and was a consistent storyline throughout the reality show. Sources have further confirmed that the two have definitely sparked a flame between them.

“Rio and Kate have enjoyed spending time with each other with other friends. There’s a real connection there but Rio is in no rush to turn this into a serious relationship.”

Rebecca‘s Tragic Death

Rio Ferdinand lost his loving wife Rebecca after a short battle with breast cancer after she appeared to be in the clear. Further scans revealed that the cancer had spread and that it had moved through to her bones, a mere five weeks before her death. Rio admitted that his wife had made most of her funeral arrangements herself, and let her three children choose the music for the ceremony.

The untimely death of the football legend’s wife was attended by many famous faces, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Ferdinand’s former defensive teammate who flew in from Italy for the funeral, Nemanja Vidic. Since Rebecca’s tragic death, the ex-footballer has steered clear of getting seriously involved, as he mourns the loss of his wife of six years.

“She was a fantastic loving mother to our three beautiful children. She will be missed as a wife, sister, aunt, daughter, and granddaughter. She will live on in our memory, as a guide and inspiration. Our grief, as a family, is total.”

Life After Football

Ferdinand’s retirement from professional football after the tragic death of his wife has allowed him to spend more time focusing on his kids. He has also enjoyed appearing on TV, working on a punditry job for BT Sport. The former footballer has similarly enjoyed a familiar role with the BBC during the Euro 2016 coverage. Further on from football, Rio’s new love interest, Kate Wright, could be a star feature in Ferdinand’s future. The two reportedly being introduced by mutual friends from the Essex area.

Kate has been a regular on the ITVBe reality show, and her sensational Instagram pics have managed to rake her in a massive male following. The reality TV star also been reluctant about her relationship status with Rio, refusing to answer intimate questions about how far she has gone with her new beau, saying that the question was “unfair” and “too personal.”

Rio has also done some TV appearance away from the football scene, appearing in the celebrity version of The Crystal Maze. The show forming part of Channel 4‘s “Say No To Cancer” charity night.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]