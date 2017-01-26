‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Title: ‘The Last Jedi’ Meaning May Have Been Accidentally Revealed On Twitter

Ever since the title of Star Wars: Episode 8 was revealed, effectively sending patrons of the galaxy far, far away in overdrive, fans have been speculating like crazy as to what The Last Jedi actually means.

Hundreds of theories came out ever since the reveal, but it looks like the Brazil-based Twitter account of Star Wars may have already saved them the trouble.

Taking part in announcing Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi as the official name of the highly-anticipated movie, the folks behind the said account, when translated, used “he” in reference to the subject of the mysterious title.

The tweet was immediately taken down, which had Star Wars tipster and YouTube user Mr. Sunday Movies wondering if the Twitter account may have inadvertently revealed crucial information about the upcoming film.

The use of “he” gave the impression that Rey (Daisy Ridley) is out of the running to be “the last Jedi.” This leaves fans with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Ben Solo also known as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Many believe that the Star Wars: Episode 8 title refers to the former. After all, he was dubbed as “the last Jedi” in the opening crawl of Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

In the film, he was also referred to by Kylo Ren’s master, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), as “the last of the Jedi” while Yoda has also called the hero from Tatooine as such in Return of the Jedi.

Looking at the titles of the previous movies and what they are about, it will be difficult to think of The Last Jedi as a red herring. Star Wars titles are pretty straightforward when it comes to describing what happens in the film.

The trick here is who the Star Wars: Episode 8 title is referencing. If it is an elaborate decoy meant to throw fans off, Disney and Lucasfilm should have been planting the seeds in The Force Awakens to make people think Luke was the last Jedi, only to pull a major twist.

According to IGN, Kylo Ren’s instability with the Force and his tendency to still return to the Light side also has many believing that he will end up being a Jedi rather than a Sith. This alone convinces others that he could be the subject of the title.

Assuming the Twitter account’s inadvertent reveal is any indication, Luke training Rey in Star Wars: Episode 8 may turn out different from what fans are expecting.

Rey has shown herself to be an amazing pilot and more importantly, Force-sensitive. However, she is not very well-versed yet, which is why Luke will take her under his wing to train in planet Ahch-To.

Whether she will be a Jedi or not remains a mystery, but the possibility of her becoming one has many worried about Luke’s fate in the film. Some say that although the term “Jedi” could be both singular and plural, it felt like it only referred to one person.

This gave the impression that should Rey end up as the last Jedi, Luke might find himself in danger in Star Wars: Episode 8. These worries are doused should the Star Wars Brasil revelation is taken into consideration. However, it is important to note that this could simply be out of a translation error and nothing more.

Unfortunately, fans will not get any clarification from Disney, Lucasfilm or the cast and crew of the movie anytime soon. According to Independent, the teaser or trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 might not arrive until the Star Wars Celebration in April.

However, the publication also suggested that Disney might secure a slot at the Super Bowl next month to release a teaser for the trailer or a teaser for the official teaser set to be shown at the event.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

