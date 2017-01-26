‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Premier News: The Cracks Are Showing In A Season Filled With Strife

We have another update on the Rick and Morty Season 3 premiere date from Dan Harmon himself! Fans of the show, which has acquired a huge following, will more than likely be happy that there is any new info about the season, as it has been over a year since Season 2 ended and news on the coming season has been sparse. Unfortunately, they might not be so happy about the content of the news; it seems Season 3 is causing quite a disturbance in the Rick and Morty production studio.

Indie Wire was the first to report that the new season of Rick and Morty and the pressures associated with living up to the tremendously popular first two seasons are causing Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland to crack under pressure. The inflated feeling of stress is causing Harmon and Roiland to have massive fights that are, pardon the pun, real showstoppers for Rick and Morty.

“We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights,” Harmon told Indie Wire in a sit-down discussion regarding Rick and Morty and the rest of his career at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this week.

“Well, we didn’t fight during Season 2, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So okay, let’s stop fighting!”

Harmon did not go on about the fights, but he did say that, because of them, writing on the Season 3 episodes of Rick and Morty has not even wrapped up yet.

“Rick and Morty keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don’t know why,” he said.

That very likely means the rumors of a March 2016 release for Rick and Morty Season 3 (originated by a statement by Mr. Poopybutthole in the after-credits scene of the Season 2 finale, embedded below) are inaccurate, as animation, which can only take place after writing, tends to be a lengthy process for TV shows like Rick and Morty.

This in itself is very surprising, since, according to a previously published article by the Inquisitr, the writers confirmed the episodes had actually been finished back in September.

Unfortunately, though, we still don’t know what the actual release date might be, and Harmon made it very clear he doesn’t either.

“I’m so sorry. I don’t have a release date for Season 3. It’s not that I know it and I’m not allowed to say it; it’s [Adult Swim’s] domain. What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me.”

It is admirable, though, how squarely Harmon faced up to the blame for the Rick and Morty Season 3 delay.

“If Justin were here he’d agree. He and I would go, ‘Yeah, we f***ed up,’ and it’s hard to put your finger on how we f***ed up.”

The silver lining in this last statement is that it shows the co-creators are not too terribly divided. Harmon could still refer to Roiland and himself as “we,” which shows they are working towards a common goal.

All this is some probably some fairly bad news for Rick and Morty fans, as it probably means Season 3 will not be premiering until mid-2017 at earliest.

Fortunately, though, the folks behind Rick and Morty realize that waiting so long for the next season is painful and have created some non-canonical Rick and Morty adventures to help fans of the show get their fix. The five short clips act as promos for the show and Adult Swim, the network on which it airs. They are animated using claymation and showcase Rick and Morty’s signature brand of humor. You can view a compilation of all five shorts below.

This is not the first time Harmon has hinted production of Rick and Morty Season 3 is proving extremely stressful. Earlier this month, Mobile & Apps reported that Harmon said that fan expectations, which have grown perhaps unrealistically large, have been making Season 3 difficult to finish up.

“It’s been harder this season,” he reported.

Well, fingers crossed that the storm currently raging behind the scenes of Rick and Morty passes sooner rather than later, so this season can get back on track! In any case, though, the Inquisitr helps tide fans over by providing frequent Rick and Morty updates and news, so keep checking back!

