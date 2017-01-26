‘Vikings’ Season 4 Finale, Episode 20 Preview: Will The Great Heathen Army Be Successful In Their Ambush? [Spoilers]

Even with an extended Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings, it still seems like the finale has come around in record time. Here’s what fans can expect to see in Episode 20 of Vikings.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 4 finale, Episode 20 (entitled “The Reckoning”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

According to the History Channel’s schedule, Episode 20 of Vikings will be titled “The Reckoning.” They list the synopsis for this episode as follows.

“Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings’ battle master plan. Ecbert remains behind with a plan of his own.”

Episode 19 of Vikings Season 4 saw Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) lead the Saxons straight into an artfully orchestrated ambush laid out by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh). Ivar convinced his brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), to present and retract from Saxon’s sight as they sided up for battle. The Vikings then rushed around behind the Saxons to present and retract all over again. This new strategy unsettled the Saxons, who were expecting the Vikings classic attack plan. In the end, Aethelwulf decided to retreat and head on to Repton where they planned to destroy the Vikings longships. This is exactly what Ivar anticipated and Episode 19 ended with the Vikings attacking the Saxons proper.

The sneak peek trailer for the Season 4 finale of Vikings is below.

So, what will happen as a result of this attack moving forward into Episode 20 of Vikings? Considering the synopsis for the Season 4 finale indicates the battle between the Saxons and the Vikings will continue, it is likely fans can look forward to another great battle in the finale.

According to an interview Vikings creator, Michael Hirst, did with Entertainment Weekly, viewers can certainly expect more battles and death in the final two episodes of Vikings for Season 4.

“Everything ramps up. Even considering the attack on Paris, and how wonderful that was, nothing prepares you for how amazing the battle sequences are between the Great Army and the Saxons. These are truly awesome battle sequences, but beneath that, there’s a huge amount of emotional life. It’s full of surprises. And death. Death comes to important people.”

Now, considering in Episode 19 of Vikings, fans saw more of a battle between Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Harald Finehair’s (Peter Franzen) hired army than between the Vikings and the Saxons, it can be anticipated there is certainly more death coming in the Season 4 finale.

The trailer reveals the Great Heathen Army breaking into what appears to be King Ecbert’s stronghold. What is confusing is the fact the place appears to be deserted. So, have the Vikings defeated Wessex, or is this a surprise attack plan of Aethelwulf’s? Only by tuning into Episode 20 of Vikings will reveal the answer.

However, the second part of the synopsis offers some sort of a clue. “Ecbert remains behind with a plan of his own.” Could Ecbert be hiding in wait for the Vikings in the Season 4 finale? From previous episodes, viewers know that the Vikings also have their sights set on King Ecbert even though Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) promised Ecbert his sons would not retaliate against Ecbert or Wessex after his death. Ragnar, of course, lied about this and told his son, Ivar, to also attack Wessex. Could Ecbert have known this and now has a counter-plan in place for the Season 4 finale of Vikings?

As well as battles, the Season 4 finale of Vikings will finally reveal Jonathan Rhys Meyers new character, Heahmund. This character will be a “religious warrior,” according to Michael Hirst in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I was looking the the history books and came across these warrior bishops, the antecedents of the Knights Templar. These are people who were absolutely religious, yet they put on armor and fought.”

As yet, History Channel has not released any official episode stills for the Season 4 finale of Vikings. However, make sure you check back here because as soon as the Episode 20 images are released, this article will be updated.

What do you think will happen in the Vikings Season 4 finale? Let us know your thoughts about Episode 20 by commenting below.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 20, the Season 4 finale, on Wednesday, February 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel]