Former Quicken Loans Executive, Noah Ravenscroft, Charged With Murder In Wife’s Stabbing Death

Noah Ravenscroft, a 36-year-old former senior vice president at Quicken Loans, has been charged with premeditated murder in connection with his wife’s stabbing death. The horrific crime was brought to the attention of law enforcement on Monday night in Commerce Township, Michigan. That’s when the pair’s 10-year-old son called 911. The call was answered by the Oakland County Sheriff’s department at around 9:40 p.m., and the young child of Noah Ravenscroft and his wife reported that there was a domestic violence situation going on in the home.

According to the little boy, his former Quicken Loans exec dad was grabbing a knife.

As the Detroit Free Press reports, when officers arrived, they were greeted by a bloody scene. Former Quicken Loans executive Noah Ravenscroft was allegedly covered in blood, blood later determined to belong to both himself and his wife. Police say that Ravenscroft told responding officers that his wife, 38-year-old Kristi, was dead. He reportedly let them into the house without resistance, and the first responders found her body in the home’s living room.

#USA Boy called 911 about fight before mom found dead: Former Quicken Loans executive arrested, sheriff's… https://t.co/pMRdgkwT2n #USATODAY pic.twitter.com/0Cje5MNhzM — USA News (@1USNews) January 25, 2017

Kristi Ravenscroft was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Noah Ravenscroft also reportedly required medical care, and the former Quicken Loans exec was hospitalized for stab wounds of his own. Investigators say that his were self-inflicted.

An autopsy was conducted on the remains of Kristi Ravenscroft on Tuesday, and her cause of death has been determined to be homicide due to suffering multiple stab wounds.

While Noah Ravenscroft was hospitalized temporarily to undergo treatment for his stab wounds, he had reportedly healed “enough” to be released on Wednesday. After being released from the hospital, the former Quicken Loans executive was arrested and charged in connection with his wife’s murder.

@ZODIAC_MF He looks like a composite sketch of every B movie villain who got work from 1980 to 2000. — The Guvna (@BigPimpinGuvie) January 26, 2017

As Patch reports, Noah Ravenscroft was arraigned by CCTV on Wednesday afternoon before Judge Robert Bondy of the 52-1 District Court. He was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the case, and was denied bond. In addition to being held in jail without bond, Ravenscroft has also been barred from making contact with his kids.

In addition to the 10-year-old son who called 911 on Monday night, Noah and Kristi Ravenscroft have two other children, ages 4 and 12. All three were in the home with the former Quicken exec and his wife on the night of the murder. When police responded to the scene of the crime, all of the children were “found unharmed on the second floor.” It is unclear who is tending to the children in the wake of their mother’s murder and their father’s incarceration.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, they had never before been called to the Ravenscroft home for a domestic violence situation. Despite having already made an arrest in the case, the murder of the former Quicken Loans executive’s wife is still under investigation by the department.

Detectives have publicly announced that they believe they found the weapon Noah Ravenscroft allegedly used to murder his wife: a common kitchen knife.

Investigators haven’t commented on a potential motive in the shocking crime.

As The Detroit News reports, Ravenscroft had been an employee of Quicken Loans for over 10 years before resigning in December; this was confirmed by Quicken Loans communications VP Aaron Emerson.

“We are saddened by this terrible tragedy involving our former team member. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted during this very difficult time.”

10-year-old called 911 in Commerce Twp murder; fmr Senior Quicken Loans VP suspected https://t.co/Sk7BMKvxI3 — Detroit CP (@DetroitCP) January 24, 2017

Quicken Loans also reportedly sent out a company-wide email addressing the murder on Tuesday. It was reportedly written by Quicken President and Chief Marketing Officer Jay Farner, and it described the crime Ravenscroft is accused of committing on Monday night.

“Unfortunately, I have some very sad news to share this morning. Former technology team leader, Noah Ravenscroft, reportedly took his wife’s life last night and attempted to take his own as well. His young children, who were home at the time, are unharmed. That is all the information we have at this time.”

The former Quicken Loans executive is expected back in court within the next couple of weeks; Noah Ravenscroft is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 8 in connection with the murder charge.

[Featured Image by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office]