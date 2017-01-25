Madonna Denies Children Rumors — Reportedly Applies To Adopt 2 More Kids Amid Calls For Criminal Investigation, Radio Ban

Rumors of Madonna wanting more children to adopt are swirling on social media sites amid calls for the Material Girl‘s criminal investigation. Madonna says adoption reports are not true.

Madonna spoke to People magazine about rumors from multiple sources that claim she is trying to adopt two more children from the same country where two of her other children were adopted. Madonna says her presence in the country was charity-focused; she has a long history of benevolence in that region.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

The rumors about Madonna adopting more children were traced to a statement by Mlenga Mvula to the Associated Press on the matter. The Malawi spokesperson said Madonna made an appearance “before a High Court judge that same day and that she was allegedly awaiting the court’s decision on her reported application.”

Pop star Madonna denies report that she filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi. https://t.co/90AFHCWydW — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2017

Scores of Madonna fans showed their support for her over the adoption allegations while others suggested the government liaison had more credibility.

The “Rebel Heart” singer, birth name, Madonna Louise Ciccone, is a mom to four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.

It’s unclear if Madonna is secretly making adoption plans for more children. However, sources say her history with Malawi is extensive. Her children David and Mercy were adopted there in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Madonna appears in person at Malawian court to apply for adoption of two more local childrenhttps://t.co/1YN1IxtOBC pic.twitter.com/Y31tQ8Ip3o — The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria) January 25, 2017

Madonna’s charity supports efforts to eradicate poverty, especially among orphaned kids. Her work spans for more than a decade n Malawi. There are construction plans this year for the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, so named after her adopted children.

In 2006, Madonna sat down with Oprah for an interview. Then, she explained what drew her to Malawi, wrote Us Magazine.

“To see 8-year-olds in charge of households. To see mothers dying, with Kaposi’s sarcoma lesions all over their bodies. To see open sewages everywhere. To see what I saw. It is a state of emergency. As far as I’m concerned, the adoption laws have to be changed to suit that state of emergency. I think if everybody went there, they’d want to bring one of those children home with them and give them a better life.”

Madonna made headlines last week when she appeared at the Women’s March on Washington. The singer, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his planned policies, prompted a strong response from the public. The Borderline singer launched into a profane and vulgar rant against the commander in chief. It caught several major television news outlets off guard.

Madonna’s attack on Trump received mixed responses from the public. Many opponents expressed offense to her obscene language while proponents said she went too far with her talk about “blowing up the White House.”

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich petitioned for the U.S. Secret Service to prosecute Madonna over her threatening remarks. Gingrich accused the pop star of being part of an “emerging left-wing fascism,” according to a Rolling Stone magazine post.

Arrest Madonna for 'blow up the White House' remark, says Newt Gingrich https://t.co/Trrk2GJGj7 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 24, 2017

President Trump’s Chief of Counsel, Reince Priebus, echoed Gingrich’s remarks to lock up Madonna for inciting violence. A Texas radio station followed suit by rebuking Madonna’s “blowing up the White House” comments by banning her music.

General Manager Terry Thomas issued a statement about the decision to boycott Madonna in wake of her anti-patriotic comments at the Women’s March on Washington.

“Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments.”

Thomas implored other peer stations to join the movement to censure entertainers who use their celebrity platforms to divide the country.

“If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

