NFL Pro Bowl 2017: Schedule, News, And Competitions

There is no NFL games this week, but the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl happens on Jan. 29.

The NFL top players head to Orlando, Fla. for a week of practice, a skills competition and the Pro Bowl game on Sunday. The event also returned to the AFC versus NFC format.

Fans could also participate in a week of activities that include a dance party, Madden Bowl, virtual reality events, and more, per Patch.com. The fan fest activities are all free too.

Otherwise, you can watch the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Practices happen all week, but the actual game takes place on Sunday.

Here is some news from the week’s events that are already underway.

Justin Tucker Makes Long-Kick

Some viral videos already leaked from this week’s practice. Here is one video from Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who made a 75-yard field goal during practice. Tucker earned a Pro Bowl nod as he made converted 38 of 39 field goals in 2016.

Marquette King and Travis Kelce

Raiders kicker Marquette King and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had and an infamous trolling incident during the season.

However, the two made up as teammates at the Pro Bowl. They were seen together having a great time in this video.

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers still considers himself a San Diego Charger.

He said this Pro Bowl will be his last game as a member of the San Diego Chargers because he earned the honor in San Diego.

In a video, Rivers said he was playing for the Chargers fans in San Diego and in Los Angeles. Hence, Rivers found his motivation from a unique situation since his team relocated to L.A. earlier this month.

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans said he found his motivation for the Pro Bowl.

Evans said he realized that winners of the Pro Bowl make twice the amount of the losers.

The losers of the game make an extra $64,000 on top of their salary but the losers only make $32,000. That is enough to motivate Adams to go hard, according to NFL.com.

New Skill Competitions

For years, the event took place in Hawaii. At one time, the event also featured races, lifting challenges, accuracy drills and catching contests per NFL.com.

Check out this throwback video of Michael Vick from the old-style Pro Bowl competition:

@mikevick taking part in the 2006 #ProBowlSkills Challenge! ???????? A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

This year, the event is bringing the skill competitions back with a fresh twist. The event is now called the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown which airs on Thursday.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown features a power relay challenge, precision passing competition, and best hands showdown.

One of the newest events includes receivers catching balls from drones.

Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown! Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL. https://t.co/0kjPPJDonW — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017

In the new receiving challenge, drones drop balls from 200 yards in the air and receivers catch them, according to CBS Sports.

Another new event includes a dodgeball game with Pro Bowl players from both conferences.

Outside of practice all week, there were several stories that came up from the week of the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl Goes To Orlando

Why did the NFL Pro Bowl move from Hawaii to Orlando?

Kirk Wingerson, marketing division manager for the city, said the city won the NFL Bowl because of Orlando’s weather, attractions, and renovated stadium.

He said the city would not have gotten the bid without the Camping World Stadium’s renovations in 2014.

The stadium can hold 60,000 people, according to ClickOrlando.com. There were only 5,000 seats left for sale as of Monday this week.

More Pro Bowl News should surface as the game approaches on Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. PST on ESPN.

[Featured Image by Gregory Payan/AP Images]