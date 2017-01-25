Barron Trump Relentlessly Cyber Bullied, ‘SNL’ Writer Apologizes And Is Suspended For Tweet, White House Issues Statement

Ten-year-old Barron Trump has been the subject of relentless cyber bullying in recent weeks, predominantly at the hands of those irate about his father’s political success. From Rosie O’Donnell publicly commenting on the potential autism of young Barron to Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich inexcusably referring to the 10-year-old as “the nation’s first homeschool shooter,” bullying has been ongoing and out of line.

'Saturday Night Live' suspends writer Katie Rich, who mocked Barron Trump in tweet – https://t.co/YKFD0FjiI4 pic.twitter.com/0hWyV5XVXz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 24, 2017

I can't believe #BarronTrump is being bullied and was made into a #meme. He deserves better treatment. Let him be a child. pic.twitter.com/JsGnSa9OKt — M.C. Tan ⚛ (@MCTTAN_social) November 26, 2016

Things have gotten so bad for 10-year-old Barron Trump that former intern and Bill Clinton mistress Monica Lewinsky has come to the child’s defense. As CNN reports, Lewinsky took to Twitter to defend Barron just days after Katie Rich used the social media platform to harshly insult and cyber bully the little boy.

all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let's be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017

While Katie Rich has now been suspended indefinitely from her position at SNL for her Barron Trump tweet, the son of Donald and Melania Trump is still being targeted by some on social media. While most Americans agree that the children of politicians should be off-limits, some believe that because the Obama girls were often the target of internet trolls, it is somehow okay to make fun of 10-year-old Barron. Some even took to Twitter to tell Rich that she didn’t owe Barron Trump an apology.

@katiemaryrich you don't have anything to apologize for. This is ridiculous — Brendon Walsh PhD (@brendonwalsh) January 23, 2017

In the aftermath of all of the Katie Rich Barron Trump bullying, the White House issued a statement addressing the issue. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the statement was released by the White House Press Office on Tuesday.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

Barron Trump Bullied: White House Asks For ‘Privacy’ For Trump’s Kids https://t.co/OFkU4xUEim — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) January 25, 2017

The White House statement addressing the bullying that Barron Trump has been enduring came out on Tuesday, just one day after Katie Rich issued her social media apology. In the aftermath of her “homeschool shooter” tweet, the SNL writer faced public backlash so harsh that she was forced to delete the tweet, then her Twitter account entirely. When she reinstated the account to apologize to Barron and those she offended with her earlier tweet, all of Rich’s prior activity had been deleted, leaving only her apology.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Rich’s suspension over the Barron Trump tweet was announced by NBC not long after her social media apology went live. However, many are saying that a mere suspension, indefinite though it may be, is not a harsh enough punishment for attacking the POTUS’ minor child.

Dear @nbcsnl its not enough to suspend #katierich you need to fire her she abuses children online stop supporting child abuse — Robert d'Artois (@robertdartois) January 23, 2017

In fact, a Change.org petition is now circulating that demands that NBC fire Katie Rich for her attack on Barron Trump. As of Wednesday evening, it had collected more that 122,000 signatures.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has been talking about Barron Trump on Twitter, too. However, like Monica Lewinsky, Today reports that Chelsea also came to Barron’s defense. However, Chelsea Clinton, who knows first hand what it’s like to grow up in the White House, also used her Barron Trump defense tweet to rip on Barron’s dad.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

How Chelsea Clinton being bullied as First Daughter may have inspired her to defend Barron Trump https://t.co/W7WczA7c9r pic.twitter.com/9Tue9vnv7t — People Magazine (@people) January 23, 2017

She included the sentence “Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.” in the same tweet in which she defended Barron Trump.

Another ardent defender of young Barron has been his big half-sister, Ivanka Trump. Ivanka has become the target of Internet trolls herself since her father made the decision to run for POTUS. Ironically, Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have been rumored to be great friends, however the pair reportedly hasn’t spoken since Ivanka’s dad beat out Chelsea’s mom for the presidential victory.

So far, the backlash against Barron Trump bashing seems to be having the desired effects. The 10-year-old hasn’t been publicly bullied on social media (at least in a high profile way) for several days now, despite his father signing several highly controversial executive orders.

[Featured Image by Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]