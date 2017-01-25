‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Returns To Sharon, Victoria Struggles, And Cane’s Unhappy With Lily’s Modeling

This is a big week on The Young and the Restless and spoilers tease that Thursday’s episode will be a juicy one. Dylan showed up on Sharon’s doorstep as Paul and Christine panicked about where he was and fans know that Steve Burton has only a few more days left in the role before he leaves the show. Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victoria is struggling in parenting Reed and Cane is unhappy that Lily has decided to embrace modeling again. Where are things headed during the January 26 show?

Victoria is upset with both Billy and Reed and things are going to remain tense for now. SheKnows Soaps shares that Victoria will vent to Nikki about the latest battle with Reed and Nikki will try to settle her daughter down, urging her to back off a bit. Nikki will offer to stay at the house for a while as Victoria heads to work, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Nikki will have a productive chat with Reed once they’re alone.

Lily will fill Neil in on becoming the face of Brash & Sassy and it seems that he’ll be quite excited for her. She will note that she’s anxious about telling Devon she’s leaving the Club, and she also shares that Cane wasn’t involved in making the offer. However, she does add that they did do some celebrating of the news. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that at Brash & Sassy, Cane will tear into Billy for going behind his back to lure Lily into the contract and he insists that he was blindsided by the move.

Billy and Cane will get into an intense argument over this, as Billy will try to explain that Jill spearheaded the plan and he insists that Lily is perfect for the gig. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that the argument will shift into one where the two men battle over who is in charge at Brash & Sassy and Lily will show up as this is all playing out. Cane will talk her into leaving with him just as Victoria arrives, and things will be tense as Victoria and Billy work alongside one another.

Lilly and Cane will head to the Club and she’ll be bubbling over with excitement regarding the modeling gig, but Young and Restless spoilers note that he will avoid talking about it. She’ll push him to talk about what’s bothering him, insisting that she wants honesty, and her husband will admit that he’s upset about her decision to model again.

The last that viewers saw of Dylan, he had shown up at the ranch and surprised Sharon. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he will truly be there and he’ll tell his wife that it’s critical that nobody knows he’s there. He’ll admit that he’s injured, but he’ll insist that not even Stitch can find out he’s there. He will then go on to explain that the investigation went bad when they figured out that he was an undercover cop and he’s essentially on the run and hiding.

Dylan adds that he knows the bad guys will be trying to find him, and he shares that he would never be able to live with himself if they showed up in town and anything happened to his loved ones. As Sharon and her husband are talking through all of this, Paul remains unaware and deeply concerned over what has happened to his son. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that Paul and Christine will talk on the phone to trade updates and Paul will indicate that he’s heading back to Genoa City to talk with Sharon and Nikki.

Sharon will tell her husband that she thinks they can stay hidden at the ranch and hire bodyguards, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that things won’t be that simple. Once Paul returns to town and to the station, he’ll get a phone call from his son who says that he’s safe for the moment. After Dylan hangs up the phone, he tells his wife that he needs to leave town immediately and she will tell him that she’s going with him.

Additional teasers for the week note that Sharon will reach out to Nikki and ask her to head to the house immediately, as it seems that Dylan will want to say goodbye to his mother before leaving town. Sharon may think that she’ll go with him, but it sounds likely that he’ll insist that she needs to stay behind with the kids and stay safe. We Love Soaps details that Sharon’s life will forever change during Friday’s episode, and it sounds as if Steve Burton’s time in Genoa City as Dylan is ending within the next few scenes.

Will Cane come around and support Lily in her renewed modeling career? How far will Reed go in pushing Victoria’s buttons, and will she relax when it comes to Billy and his influence on her son? Will there be closure for fans of Sharon and Dylan as Steve Burton departs the show? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will be intense as this all plays out and fans are curious to see how things come together.

