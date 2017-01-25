Scarlett Johansson And French Husband Romain Dauriac Break Up After Two Years Of Marriage

Scarlett Johansson and French husband Romain Dauriac have ended their two-year-old marriage. A source close to the couple reportedly confirmed to People that they have been separated since summer.

Another source close to Dauriac, a journalist and art collector, also confirmed the report.

“I’ve been expecting this for some time,” the source said. “Romain and Scarlett have never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

Romain and Scarlett, 32, have one child together, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 2, who was born just before they tied the knot in 2014.

News of the relationship first broke in October, 2012, when they were spotted together during a lunch date in New York City. They kept their relationship very private after the news broke in 2012. But E! News reported in September, 2013, after the 32-year-old Captain America: Civil War actress was spotted wearing a vintage art deco ring, that Dauriac had popped the question and that they were engaged.

A secret wedding followed in October, 2014, after their daughter, Rose Dorothy, was born.

The two tied the knot at a private ceremony held on October 1, 2014, on a ranch is Philipsburg, Montana. The ceremony was attended by couple’s closest friends and family, E! News reported.

The couple had arrived at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, days before the ceremony to enjoy activities, including dining and horseback riding. They also attended a rodeo show at the ranch.

“I love his brain more than anything,” Johansson told People. “He does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

The couple divided their time between Paris, Dauriac’s native city, and New York City, Johansson’s native city.

Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, told Stephen Colbert, during an appearance on The Late Show in 2015, that although she had been learning French, she preferred to speak the English language because it helped her to win arguments with Dauriac, a native speaker of the French language.

“When you’re in a relationship with somebody you want to speak whatever language is easiest to get your ideas out as quickly as possible, so you can argue your point,” she said light-heartedly, according to E! News.

Johansson later told Cosmopolitan in a 2016 interview that moving with her husband to Paris was one of the best decisions she ever made.

“We’re both street rats. Being a New Yorker is a part of your personality, and he grew up in the heart of Paris,” she said at the time. “Just surviving the urban jungle is character building. It stays with you forever.”

The two continue to be business partners despite the split. They co-own the Yummy Pop gourmet popcorn brand. They were last spotted together in public at the December, 2016, opening of the business at the Theatre du Gymnase in Paris.

She described the opening of the venture as the fulfillment of “a dream of mine and my family for several years to bring our favorite American snack to our favorite European City!”

The news of the split comes after Johansson, 32, attended Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington. She spoke about her daughter, 2-year-old Rose, and her experience with Planned Parenthood while making a direct appeal to President Donald Trump during an address at the Women’s March on Washington rally.

“Support my daughter,” she said, according to Us Weekly “Who may actually — as a result of the appointments you have made — grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who potentially may not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have.”

Several people noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring at the march.

Us Weekly reports that a source said Johansson has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who was Reynold’s attorney when he split with the actress.

