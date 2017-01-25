Texas Teacher Slept With Student And Paid Him $28,000 To Keep Quiet After The Teenager Threatened To Tell

A disturbing story has emerged from the state of Texas as a teacher has been accused of sleeping with her student.

Per Chron, this Texas story of a sexual relationship between a student and teacher – however – has taken somewhat of a darker turn. It has since been revealed that the 14-year-old student blackmailed his teacher for roughly $28,000.

Thao “Sandy” Doan, a 27-year-old math teacher and athletic coach at Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School in Dallas, Texas has been arrested and accused of sleeping with a 14-year-old student and then paying him $28,000 in “hush money” so he didn’t tell anyone.

The mother of the 14-year-old from Texas agreed to speak to FOX4 as long as they agreed not to use her last name to protect the privacy of her teenager. The mother revealed she started tracking some suspicious text messages her son was receiving and discovered they were coming from one of his eighth-grade teachers.

According to the mother, she had met the 27-year-old teacher on many occasions during school events and the teacher was her son’s math teacher last year. When the 14-year-old’s mother reported the text messages to the school, the Dallas ISD police were called and the teacher was removed from her classroom and arrested the same day.

“This really changed my son. This really turned my son into another person that he wasn’t.”

The text messages tipped the mother from Texas off that her son was blackmailing his teacher. It wasn’t until later that she learned the teacher was accused of having sex with her son when he was 14-years-old and that was the reason he was blackmailing her.

“At times, he started getting into drugs, drinking, leaving the house. And he would probably get money and just leave the whole weekend. I wouldn’t hear from him. I’d be out looking for him.”

It was on January 10 when the mother reported the text messages to the school officials and demanded the teacher stop giving “hush money” to her child.

School officials revealed to PEOPLE that the teacher was first hired to work for Dallas Independent School District in the spring of 2014. The district also confirmed she “was placed on administrative leave on January 10.” Reiterating the fact that the school took action as soon as the mother reported the text messages.

Dallas, Texas police say the teacher admitted to having sex with her student on three separate occasions during 2015 and once a month ago. After a search warrant affidavit was filed, Doan also confirmed that she sent her 14-year-old student a picture of herself exposing her breast and then the two engaged in explicit text message conversations.

The Texas teacher also told police she began receiving cash demands from the 14-year-old student she slept with on New Year’s Day of last year. Police determined the teacher withdrew money from her bank account and took out payday loans in order to pay the student roughly $28,000 in “hush money”.

“She did very bad. She did bad,” The mother said. “And I’m not condoning what he did because I know he was wrong at what he also did because blackmailing is not acceptable.”

The mother believes her son used the money he received as hush money from the teacher he slept with to buy drugs. While the mother agrees her son should have known better and blackmailing is wrong – because the teacher is an adult, she should have known better.

“I mean this is very hurtful because he’s a victim here, and he was the child. He is the child. He’s still a child. But it hurts me because I’ve been through a lot with him.”

The mother believes her son’s relationship with his teacher changed him. He was in and out of the juvenile system for both robbery and burglary charges. She also believed his most recent payment from the teacher he slept with of $1,500 was made the day before she reported the text messages to the school.

Thao “Sandy” Doan bonded out of jail just a day after she was arrested because she slept with her student. Sandy is currently facing a felony charge for having an improper relationship with a student.

[Featured Image by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office/Mugshot]